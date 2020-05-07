Wendy Williams Raves Over Adele’s ‘100 Lb’ Weight Loss & ‘Suspects’ She Did It To Stick It To Her Ex

Wendy Williams is impressed with Adele’s drastic weight loss! The host reacted to a new full-body photo the singer shared from her 32nd birthday. Wendy explained that she believes Adele was motivated to show her ex what he’s missing.

Wendy Williams thinks Adele looks great after the Grammy-winner showed off her 100-pound weight loss in a photo on May 6. The talk show host, 55, bragged about the singer’s transformation on her Thursday morning show, and admitted that she thinks Simon Konecki was Adele’s motivation to drop the weight. Adele, who shares 7-year-old son Angelo, filed for divorce from Simon in 2016.

“Adele showed a picture from her [32nd] birthday. This is after losing 100 pounds. She’s single and has her baby and I think she looks terrific… She’s supposed to come out with an album. I’m sure you’ll be waiting because I’m sure it’s all about the divorce and the heartache and the good and bad times,” Wendy said, explaining, “I think she looks great. She said she lost the weight for her son, so she’d be nice and healthy. But, I also suspect that she lost the weight so her ex husband can look at her like, oh damn. You know?”

Adele’s former trainer Camila Goodis (@cagoodis) also believes that the singer’s divorce from Simon Konecki could’ve had an impact on Adele’s weight loss. “She got a divorce and I think that’s a great motivation to feel good, even better about yourself… And I think that’s what she did,” Camila, who had worked with Adele after the singer welcomed her first son Angelo in 2012, told HollywoodLife, exclusively in January.

(Photo credit: Adele/Instagram)

Adele has stayed away from the spotlight in recent years. Her new birthday photo, that shows her slimmed down figure in a black mini dress, is the first time she has shared a full-body photo of herself since December 2019!

The British singer hasn’t released music since 2015’s 25, which featured hit singles like “Hello” and “Send My Love (To Your New Lover).” Adele is slated to release new music this coming September.