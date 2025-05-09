Was Jordon Hudson Banned by UNC Amid Bill Belichick Relationship?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick have become the most famous names in sports — but their popularity hasn’t been easy. With a nearly 50-year age gap between them, the University of North Carolina head football coach and his girlfriend have had to address their relationship numerous times in the public eye. Most recently, Jordon made headlines for interrupting Bill’s CBS interview to help him dodge questions regarding their romance. Now, a bombshell rumor has surfaced claiming that Jordon has been banned from UNC’s football facility, but is it true?

Below, find out everything we know so far about the rumor regarding Jordon’s presence at UNC.

How Old Is Jordon Hudson?

Jordon is currently 24 years old.

How Did Bill Belichick Meet His Girlfriend?

Bill and Jordon met on flight back in 2021 when she was around 20 years old. They didn’t start dating until 2023, and they went public with their relationship in late 2024.

Sources tell @PabloTorre that Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is now banned from UNC's football facility. One Belichick family source adds: "There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation — everything… pic.twitter.com/59xQQtqyc0 — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) May 9, 2025

Was Jordon Hudson Banned From UNC?

A report surfaced on May 9 claiming that Jordon was “no longer allowed” in the football facility, where her boyfriend coaches the team. The “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast dropped the bombshell claim in a May 9, 2025, episode.

“Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me that there has been a decision that was made last week by the higher-ups inside the athletic department that had hired Bill Belichick to be the highest paid public employee — not just coach in the state of North Carolina at $10 million a year — and that decision was that Jordon Hudson, she is no longer allowed in the football building,” podcast host Pablo Torres said.

Pablo then alleged that Jordon “is not allowed on the football field” and guessed that the public wouldn’t “be hearing much from Jordon moving forward.”

The podcast host further alleged that a Belichick family source said, “There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades.”

Neither Jordon nor Bill has directly addressed the report. However, an unverified X account with Jordon’s name and profile picture retweeted a post with the podcast’s report, and the tweet was captioned, “We live in a culture much too rife with lazy conspiratorial thinking so I try to be very careful when speculating about where real nefariousness exists but this one feels like someone is trying to put the screws (no pun intended) to Belichick and Hudson is part of a bigger plot.”

UNC shut down Pablo’s claims in a statement obtained by ESPN, which read, “While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”