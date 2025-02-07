How Old Is Bill Belichick? See the Former Patriots Manager’s Age

Image Credit: Getty Images

Bill Belichick has continued to make headlines for his personal life, particularly with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who is 48 years his junior.

On Thursday, February 6, the couple turned heads at the 2025 NFL Honors. During the pre-Super Bowl awards show, Snoop Dogg joked about the former NFL coach’s young girlfriend in his monologue.

The rapper shared that he’s been “a football fan for a long time” — back to when “the [Dallas] Cowboys were good” and “the [Kansas City] Chiefs were bad.” He then added, somewhat hesitantly, that he even enjoyed the sport when “Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

As the camera panned to the couple sitting together, Hudson opened her mouth in shock, while Belichick laughed.

Snoop Dogg ROASTED 72-year-old Bill Belichick over his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson at the NFL Honors 👀🤣

pic.twitter.com/xto38JeU16 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 7, 2025

Find out the ages of Belichick and Hudson below.

How Old Is Bill Belichick?

As of February 2025, Belichick is 72 years old.

What Is Bill Belichick’s Current Net Worth?

Belichick’s net worth is estimated at $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

At the end of 2024, the former NFL coach announced he would be moving to North Carolina to become the head coach of the college football team. On December 11, 2024, North Carolina confirmed that the university and Belichick had agreed to a five-year deal, reportedly worth over $50 million.

72-year-old Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, have confirmed they are “overtly committed” to North Carolina 👀 pic.twitter.com/988hsFKqga — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 17, 2025

How Old Is Jordon Hudson?

As of February 2025, Hudson is 24 years old.

How Did Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson Meet?

According to TMZ, Belichick and Hudson met in February 2021 during a flight to Florida. The outlet shared a selfie of the two mid-air, both smiling for the camera. At the time, Jordon was a college student at Bridgewater State University.

The outlet also reported that the two remained in touch as friends after their initial meeting.

Their relationship turned romantic in 2023, but they kept it private until 2024, when Hudson shared photos of them together, including one from Halloween.

What Does Jordon Hudson Do for Work?

While attending Bridgewater State University, Hudson was a cheerleader and also pursued cosmetology at the New England Hair Academy.

In 2019, the then 18-year-old opened up about the challenging “grind” of balancing her final year of high school with her studies at the academy.

“During my senior year, I would tend to a normal high school schedule during the day, and then 4 nights a week commute to Harwich, for a 5-hour night class in cosmetology,” Hudson explained in an Instagram post at the time. “When I graduated high school, the grind never stopped. I continued commuting to cosmetology an hour away from home.”