Bill Belichick Attended Amsterdam ‘Eras Tour’ With Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Many NFL members have been in attendance at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, and we are not just referring to Travis Kelce. During the 34-year-old singer’s stop in Amsterdam, Super Bowl Champ Patrick Mahomes and former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick were reportedly in attendance.

The sighting was revealed on “Fore Play Podcast”. During an episode of his show, Sam Riggs Bozoian – Barstool Sports Host– disclosed, “Coach Belichick had hit up Travis Kelce, he was over there… So at one point, we’re just in this box at the Taylor Swift show and we’ve got myself… we had Bill Belichick, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are just in this box at this Taylor Swift show in Amsterdam.”

“It was very cool. Travis Kelce was exactly what I expected out of him, he was on cloud a million. He came in, he had like a beer in his hand. He was super nice to everyone. He took pictures for everybody that wanted to… They had a great interaction with Belichick, it was right when they walked in they were like ‘Hey Coach!’, they’re like dapping up. Just a bunch of football guys shooting the s**t,” he continued.

This NFL trio outing comes shortly after the 34-year-old athlete was spotted crying– and being comforted by Brittany Mahomes – when the “Lover” singer performed a mashup of songs where “Mary’s Song” – contains a lyric that says, “I’ll be 87 you’ll be 89” which ironically refers to Travis’ jersey number, 87, and Taylor’s birth year, 1989.

T squared have been dating since September 2023, and have been supporting one another ever since. The “Love Story” hitmaker attended most of his NFL games this past season and vice versa he has assisted most of her Europe leg of her Eras tour. Taylor’s man was even brought on stage during her stop on London to perform as one of the background dancers dressed in tuxedos. In which he recalled during an episode of his podcast “New Heights“– that he shares with his brother Jason “Get her to the couch safe…I didn’t disappoint Taylor, so that’s all that really matters.”