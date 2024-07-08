Travis Kelce Appears to Wipe Tears Away During GF Taylor Swift’s Amsterdam Concert: Watch

 Travis Kelce Cries at Taylor Swift’s Romantic Mashup in Amsterdam – Hollywood Life

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end seemingly emotional during his girlfriend's epic triple mash-up during the surprise songs portion of her "Eras Tour" set.

July 8, 2024 9:54AM EDT
If you didn’t cry at the Taylor Swift show, did you really see Taylor Swift? Travis Kelce seemingly wiped away a few tears during the surprise song portion of the set. Taylor, 34, performed a mashup of the debut cut “Mary’s Song”, “So High School” (from The Tortured Poets Department), and Red‘s “Everything Has Changed.” Fans have taken the romantic song selections to be a sweet nod to Travis.

A fan captured a clip of Travis watching the show from the VIP tent, and during the mashup, he appeared to brush tears away. He seemed to be singing along and at one point as Taylor performed the chorus to “Everything Has Changed,” he reached up and seemed to wipe his eyes. While it’s difficult to tell in the fan-captured video, the motion certainly looked like he was getting teary-eyed as his girlfriend performed the romantic medley.

The triple mashup was certainly a highlight of Taylor Swift’s run in the Netherlands. After the Super Bowl winner appeared to wipe some tears, his teammate Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany seemingly went over to comfort him. She seemed to say a few words to him during the set.

When Taylor released The Tortured Poets Department, many fans speculated that the romantic ballad “So High School” was inspired by her romance with Travis. Not only that, “Mary’s Song” also contains the lyric “I’ll be 87, you’ll be 89, I’ll still look at you like the stars that shine in the sky.” Since Travis’ number is “87,” fans have pointed out that there’s a new meaning in the love song.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Taylor has dropped a shoutout to Travis in her lyrics. Shortly after the pair’s relationship went public, the “Down Bad” singer changed up a line in her song “Karma” to include a nod to her NFL player boyfriend during an Argentina concert in November 2023. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” Taylor sang.

