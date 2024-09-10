Was Chloe Troast Fired From ‘Saturday Night Live’?

Image Credit: Getty Images for the American Mu

Saturday Night Live is known for its actors who have gained fame through their comedic talents. From Kenan Thompson to Colin Jost, many have become the show’s main stars. However, some have already had to say their farewells, like comedian Chloe Troast, who joined the show in Season 49 but was let go after just one season.

The 27-year-old comedian, known for roles such as a singing orphan alongside Timothée Chalamet who played a sun, recently revealed, “I was not asked back to SNL.” Here are more details HollywoodLife has gathered on Chloe’s departure.

Why Was Chloe Let Go from SNL?

Chloe took to Instagram on Monday, September 9, to share the news of her departure. “Unfortunately, I was not asked back to SNL this season. I wish I was going back to be with all the amazing friends I made there; it truly felt like home. But it wasn’t in the cards,” she wrote.

She continued to express her gratitude despite not returning, saying, “I wanna thank everyone who supported me. Especially everyone who came to see my tour this summer , wore costumes from characters and had such wonderful things to say. You mean everything to me.I hope I was able to spread joy and laughter — all love. Onwards and upwards.”

Were Any Other Cast Members Let Go?

In addition to Chloe, comedians Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes will also not be returning for the 50th season of the comedy show.

Who Joined the Cast?

With these departures, SNL has welcomed new members to its comedic team, including Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. They will join original cast members, such as Michael Che and Ego Nwodim, who have not announced any plans to leave, as well as recently promoted cast members Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

When Will SNL’s 50th Season Premiere?

The show’s 50th season will premiere live on NBC on September 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT and will also be available on Peacock.