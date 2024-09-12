Video Vanguard Award Winners Over the Years: Who Has Won at Past VMAs?

Katy Perry joins an iconic list of honorees after being presented with the Video Vanguard Award by Orlando Bloom at MTV's 2024 VMAs. Here's a full list of past recipients.

September 12, 2024 10:07AM EDT
MTV presented Katy Perry with the Video Vanguard Award at this year’s Video Music Awards, an honor made even more special by being presented by her longtime partner, Orlando Bloom.

Perry now joins a prestigious list of honorees, including Madonna, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and other legendary artists like David Bowie—the first recipient of the award at the inaugural VMAs in 1984. In 1991, the network renamed the coveted award, which is not presented every year, to honor Michael Jackson, who received the Moon Person in 1988.

At the 36th annual VMAs, Missy Elliott made history as the first female rap artist to accept the Vanguard Award, while Shakira became the first South American artist to receive the honor at the 2023 ceremony.

From the first recipient to the most recent, here’s a look at the history of past Video Vanguard Award winners.

1. David Bowie (1984)

CIRCA 1984: Musician David Bowie performing onstage in circa 1984. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Bowie took home the very first MTV Video Vanguard Award in 1984 at the inaugural MTV Video Music Awards. The ceremony also included a special mention of The Beatles and director Richard Lester for their contributions to music videos over the years.

2. David Byrne (1985)

Los Angeles - CIRCA 1985: David Byrne of Talking Heads poses for a portrait circa 1985 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)
David Byrne took home the Vanguard Award in 1985. The former Talking Heads frontman shared the honor with rock duo Godley & Creme as well as Russell Mulcahy, who notably directed “Video Killed the Radio Star.”

3. Madonna (1986)

Madonna (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)
Madonna made history as the first woman to take home a Vanguard Award in 1986. The singer shared the honor with music video director Zbigniew Rybczyński.

4. Peter Gabriel (1987)

Peter Gabriel, Torhout/Werchter Festival, Werchter, Belgium, 5th June 1987. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)
Genesis frontman Peter Gabriel was honored with the award in 1987 alongside British director Julien Temple, who contributed to various music videos by David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, and the Sex Pistols.

5. Michael Jackson (1988)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: US singer Michael Jackson makes a peace sign at the MTV Video Music Awards 29 August, 2002 in New York after receiving the Performer of the Millennium Award. Jackson, who is due to appear in court 16 January 2003 on child sex abuse charges, earned the title "King of Pop" with the best-selling album ever -- but his star has waned considerably in the two decades since then. Jackson, is to be arraigned on seven counts that include lewd acts against a 14-year-old boy. He has to declare whether he is innocent or guilty after Santa Barbara prosecutors filed the charges against him on 18 December. AFP PHOTO/TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
Jackson was the winner of the Vanguard Award in 1988, a year after the release of his seventh studio album Bad.

6. George Michael (1989)

George Michael (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
7. Janet Jackson (1990)

Janet Jackson accepts an award at the 1995 MTV Music Awards. (Photo by Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)
Janet Jackson was awarded the Vanguard Award in 1990 at just 24 years old. She remains the youngest person to ever receive the honor.

8. Bon Jovi (1991)

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 5: Bon Jovi at the 1991 MTV Video Music Awards at in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
In 1991, Bon Jovi took home the award alongside Wayne Isham, who directed a handful of the band’s notable music videos.

9. Guns N’ Roses (1992)

Axl Rose and Slash (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage)
10. The Rolling Stones (1994)

Ron Wood, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
The Rolling Stones took home the Vanguard Award in 1994, sharing the honor with Tom Petty.

11. R.E.M (1995)

R.E.M. at the MTV Video Music Awards '95 In New York. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
12. LL Cool J (1997)

LL Cool J during 1997 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
In 1997, LL Cool J became the first hip-hop artist to take home a Vanguard Award. He shared the honor with director Mark Romenek, who notably directed Janet and Michael Jackson’s video for “Scream.”

13. Beastie Boys (1998)

Adam Yauch, Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz of Beastie Boys (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
14. Red Hot Chili Peppers (2000)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: The band Red Hot Chili Peppers hold their MTV Video Music Awards trophy 07 September, 2000 in New York. The group won the Vanguard Award. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Henny Ray ABRAMS (Photo credit should read HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images)
15. U2 (2001)

U2 at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City, 9/6/01. Photo by Evan Agostini/ImageDirect.
16. Duran Duran (2003)

NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Rock band Duran Duran poses in the press room during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 28, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)
17. Hype Williams (2006)

Hype Williams accepts the Video Vanguard Award during 2006 MTV Video Music Awards - MTV.com Show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage for MTV.com)
18. Brittany Spears (2011)

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 28: Singer Britney Spears accepts the Best Pop Video award onstage during the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
19. Justin Timberlake (2013)

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: Justin Timberlake attends the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)
Justin Timberlake was joined by his former *NSYNC bandmates and friend Jimmy Fallon as he accepted the award.

20. Beyoncé (2014)

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: (L-R) Blue Ivy Carter, recording artists Jay Z and Beyonce speak onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by MTV/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV)
Beyoncé was presented the 2014 Vanguard Award by her husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy.

21. Kanye West (2015)

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Recording artist Kanye West accepts the Video Vanguard Award onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty Images For MTV)
22. Rihanna (2016)

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Rihanna accepts the The Video Vanguard Award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV)
23. Pink (2017)

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Pink accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV)
24. Jennifer Lopez (2018)

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Jennifer Lopez accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)
Jennifer Lopez took home the Vanguard Award in 2018, making her the very first Latin artist to receive the honor.

25. Missy Elliott (2019)

US rapper Missy Elliott poses in the press room with 'The Video Vanguard Award' during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
26. Nicki Minaj (2022)

Nicki Minaj accepts the video vanguard award on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Picture date: Sunday August 28, 2022. (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)
27. Shakira (2023)

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Shakira accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
28. Katy Perry (2024)

US singer Katy Perry poses in the pressroom with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and with the VMAs Most Iconic Performance award for "Roar" during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 11, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
