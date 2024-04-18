Orlando Bloom Reflects on Falling in Love With Katy Perry: ‘I Wouldn’t Change It for Anything’

Orlando Bloom is sharing rare insight into what makes his relationship with Katy Perry work. While appearing on the Thursday, April 18 episode of the “What Now? with Trevor Noah” podcast, the actor recalled the early days of his romance with the “Firework” singer.

“I think one of the things that I fell in love with Katy was…she hates when I say this, so I have to word it carefully, but her music was everywhere, right?” Orlando, 47, shared with host Trevor Noah. “When I came up, it was just on every radio station, but I wasn’t conscious of…”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star continued, “[It] wasn’t what I was listening to, but, I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara. And by the way, parents, pastors, living on food stamps. We’re not talking glamorous, Montecito.”

According to Orlando, both he and his fiancée have an understanding of “where we came from, what we worked to do, what we had to do to get to where we got to.” The pair also hold each other accountable as they try and grow in an ever-changing industry.

“[Katy] definitely demands that I evolve,” he said. “I feel I do the same for her. And that makes for fireworks, pardon the pun. But it also makes for a lot of fun and a lot of growth.”

Katy, 39, and Orlando first met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016. They got engaged on Valentine’s Day three years later and share a 3-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove.

The couple have stayed mum on their wedding day plans with Katy previously telling the Kyle and Jackie O Show that there are a lot of details she hasn’t shared. “I don’t know if you really need to share them with the public,” the American Idol judge said in 2020. “There’s always some silly rumor of a date change.”

When looking back at his highly publicized relationship, Orlando said he has no regrets. He’s also proud of everything they’ve accomplished as a unit.

“I wouldn’t change it for anything, even when sometimes it feels like, ‘How do we do this?’” he shared. “Because we’ve got these two giant careers and lives, and hers is even, you know… it’s like a universe sometimes. But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like… we’re just gonna build a sandcastle.”