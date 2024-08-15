Katy Perry to Receive the 2024 VMAs Vanguard Award

Image Credit: Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Katy Perry is set to receive the Vanguard Award at the 2024 Video Music Awards on Thursday, September 11, in New York. The 39-year-old pop star is a five-time VMA winner and previously hosted the awards show in 2017.

“Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon,” Paramount+ president of music Bruce Gillmer said in a press release. “With her game-changing creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world’s biggest stages. Katy’s prowess will be on full display LIVE on the VMAs with a can’t-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits.”

During the upcoming ceremony, Katy will also perform some of her biggest hits, MTV confirmed. Earlier this month, the “Roar” hitmaker dropped her latest single, “Lifetimes,” in addition to her other single “Woman’s World,” which was released in July. Both tracks are part of her upcoming album, Woman’s World, which will be released after the VMAs on September 20.

You’re gonna hear me roar because @katyperry IS OUR 2024 #VMA VIDEO VANGUARD!!! 🐯🎇✨ Watch her perform live on Wednesday, September 11th on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/qcx6ypXmpg — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 15, 2024

Katy’s music career is soaring to new heights. After closing out her Las Vegas residency in late 2023, she announced her departure from American Idol earlier this year. The reality competition series has since replaced the “Firework” artist with Idol alum Carrie Underwood as a judge.

Upon stepping down from her role as a judge, Katy has been spending time with her family — husband Orlando Bloom and their daughter, Daisy, whom they welcomed in 2020. Katy and the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 47, have been together since 2016 and announced their engagement in 2019. Since then, they’ve been inseparable, and Orlando recently discussed his relationship with Katy during an interview with ABC News.

“I think we both meet each other with understanding where we came from, what we worked to do, what we had to do to get to where we got to, and she definitely demands that I evolve,” he explained., before adding, “And I feel I do the same for her. … I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

Earlier this week, Katy shared an Instagram video, giving fans a glimpse into her and Orlando’s life together. The clip featured them jumping out of a helicopter together into the ocean.

“Like the stars are in the sky you and I will find each other in every single life,” she captioned her post.