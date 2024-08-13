VMAs Switches Date Due To Presidential Debate

Image Credit: Getty Images for MTV

MTV’s Video Music Awards have been rescheduled by a day due to their original date coinciding with the 2024 Presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Originally set for Tuesday, September 10, the event at UBS Arena in New York will now take place on Wednesday, September 11, to avoid conflicting with the debate.

Kamala Harris, the 59-year-old Democratic candidate, previously addressed her opponent at a campaign rally, saying, “Well, Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider meeting me on the debate stage because, as the saying goes, ‘If you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.’”

Shortly afterward, the 78-year-old Republican candidate shared during a press conference, “I think it’s very important to have debates, and we’ve agreed with Fox on a date of September 4. We’ve agreed with NBC for September 10, pending final confirmation. And we’ve agreed with ABC on September 25.”

After some back-and-forth efforts to secure Trump’s participation in the debate, Harris expressed to reporters, according to CNN, “I’m glad that he’s finally agreed to a debate on September 10th. I’m looking forward to it, and I hope he shows up.”

With the VMAs now set for September 11, all eyes will be on the list of nominees. Leading with 10 nominations is Taylor Swift, particularly for her song “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone. Following with six nominations each are Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ariana Grande. Also on the list are Megan Thee Stallion, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Teddy Swims, Lisa, and more.

Not only will viewers find out who takes home the ‘Artist of The Year’ award, but they can also enjoy performances by Camila Cabello, “Espresso” singer, Sabrina Carpenter and debut performers Rauw Alejandro, Chappell Roan, and GloRilla. Voting is now open, and fans can watch their favorite artists win on MTV at 8 PM.

It is also acknowledged that the awards show will take place on a significant day for the national, which marks the terror attacks on September 11. In an announcement, they shared, per Variety,”We will once again support the nonprofit 9/11 Day, which organizes the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, and Tuesday’s Children, which serves the families of 9/11.”