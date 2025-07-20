‘The Conjuring’ Movies in Order: Where to Stream the Franchise & ‘Annabelle’ Spinoffs

Image Credit: Giles Keyte/Warner Bros.

The Conjuring movies have become a huge hit among horror fans over the years. Based on the work of the late paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the franchise saw a resurgence of public interest in mid-2025 when Dan Rivera, the main caretaker of Annabelle, mysteriously died that July. His unexpected death is under investigation, with an autopsy pending. News of his passing made headlines after he conducted a haunted tour in Pennsylvania featuring the allegedly haunted Annabelle figurine.

Below, find out where you can watch The Conjuring films and the Annabelle spinoffs, and go behind the real story of the doll.

The Conjuring Movies in Chronological Order

The following is a list of The Conjuring movies and spinoffs in chronological order:

The Conjuring Annabelle The Conjuring 2 Annabelle: Creation The Nun Annabelle Comes Home The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It The Nun II The Conjuring: Last Rites

Where Can I Stream All The Conjuring Movies?

The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It are available to stream for anyone with a premium subscription via Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Sling TV or The Roku Channel; The Conjuring is also available to rent on Google Play, Fandango at Home or Apple TV.

The Conjuring: Last Rites will premiere in theaters on September 5, 2025.

Where to Stream the Annabelle Movie Spinoffs

Similar to most of the other Conjuring films, Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation and Annabelle Comes Home are all available to stream if you have a premium subscription via Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube TV or The Roku Channel. You can also rent it on Apple TV, Google Play or Fandango at Home.

Is the Annabelle Doll Real?

Yes, the Annabelle doll is real, but the films feature a different portrayal of the allegedly haunted figurine. The real-life doll is a Raggedy Ann with large black eyes, a triangular nose and a white dress and apron. In the movies, Annabelle is a frightening porcelain figurine with strawberry blonde, braided pigtails and rosy cheeks.

Where Is the Annabelle Doll in 2025?

The last appearance that Annabelle made was on the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, leg of the “Devils on the Run Tour.” She is scheduled to appear in Rock Island, Illinois, on October 4 and October 5, 2025, as part of the tour.

Normally, Annabelle is kept in a glass case inside the Warrens’ Occult Museum in Connecticut.

What Is the True Story Behind Annabelle?

In the 1970s, the Warrens were given the Annabelle doll by a 28-year-old nursing student named Donna, who claimed the figurine exhibited wicked behavior. A psychic medium told the student that the doll was possessed by the spirit of a deceased 6-year-old girl named Annabelle.

The Warrens ruled that the Annabelle doll was inhabited by a demon, and they kept her inside a glass case since then.