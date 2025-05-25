Is the Annabelle Doll Real? All About the Haunted Raggedy Ann Figure

Image Credit: Getty Images

Our worst nightmares may have come true in 2025 when Annabelle, the haunted doll, was rumored to have gone missing. Most horror fans already know that the doll inspired the figurine from The Conjuring films and their spinoffs Annabelle. So, is the doll real, and is she actually haunted?

Learn all about Annabelle’s story and what allegedly happened to her in 2025.

Is the Annabelle Doll Real?

Yes, Annabelle is real. She does not look anything like the doll from The Conjuring or the Annabelle movies, though. Instead of a porcelain, wide-eyed, pig-tailed figurine with angular, rosy cheeks, the real Annabelle is a Raggedy Ann doll with the brand’s iconic red hair, a white and multi-patterned dress and a face with wide-set eyes and a triangle nose.

Is Annabelle Really Haunted?

Apparently, yes — Annabelle was declared demonically possessed in the 1970s by Ed and Lorraine Warren. According to the late paranormal investigators, a student nurse was given the doll, and it exhibited odd and inexplicable behavior. After taking it to a psychic, the student was told that it was possessed by a spirit named Annabelle. Despite all attempts to nurture the doll, the student couldn’t handle the alleged eerie behavior, and the Warrens kept the doll locked inside a glass case in their museum.

We can relax folks…the Annabelle doll is safely secured back at the Warren Occult Museum. 🫣#AnnabelleDollMissing pic.twitter.com/sq1KTdgrTQ — Countdown City Geeks (@CCG_Podcast) May 24, 2025

Where Is Annabelle?

Annabelle lives inside the Warrens’ Occult Museum in Connecticut. She is kept inside a glass case.

Did Annabelle Go Missing in 2025?

No, Annabelle never went missing, despite social media rumors that exploded in May 2025. Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera debunked the rumors by appearing in a social media clip, showing that Annabelle was intact and still in her glass case.

“I just wanna show you guys that Annabelle in the Warrens’ Occult Museum, and let’s check,” Dan said while recording the inside of the Warrens’ Occult Museum. “Annabelle’s not missing,” Dan added while filming the doll in its display case.

A social media user who shared Dan’s clip to Facebook captioned their post, “Some wild and crazy internet rumors this morning claiming that we lost Annabelle. She/it is NOT lost and here’s Dan Rivera with NESPR proving she is back home inside the museum in Connecticut.. for now. And no, Annabelle is not supposed to be in Chicago.”