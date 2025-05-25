Is Annabelle Missing 2025? Where the Haunted Doll Is Now

Image Credit: Getty Images

Horror fans went absolutely wild on May 24, 2025, when the real-life Annabelle doll was rumored to have gone missing. The frightening, haunted Raggedy Ann doll that appears in The Conjuring film series and the Annabelle movies is kept inside the Warrens’ Occult Museum in Connecticut. Social media erupted over speculation that the figurine somehow ended up in New Orleans, Louisiana, and had vanished, indicating that everyone in America could have faced the wrath of the iconic, yet frightening, doll.

So, is it true? Did Annabelle really go missing? Get an update on the situation below.

Is the Annabelle Doll Really Haunted?

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren declared Annabelle demonically possessed in the 1970s. At the time, according to the Warrens, a student nurse was given the doll, and a psychic told her that it was possessed by a spirit named Annabelle. Though the student tried to care for the figurine, it allegedly exhibited eerie and aggressive behavior.

Since then, Annabelle remained an icon of horror, and her story inspired The Conjuring movies and their Annabelle spinoffs. Actress Vera Farmiga played the role of Lorraine, and actor Patrick Wilson played Ed.

We can relax folks…the Annabelle doll is safely secured back at the Warren Occult Museum. 🫣#AnnabelleDollMissing pic.twitter.com/sq1KTdgrTQ — Countdown City Geeks (@CCG_Podcast) May 24, 2025

Did Someone Steal the Annabelle Doll?

No, it does not appear that anyone stole Annabelle from her place inside the Warrens’ Occult Museum. One social media user shared a video of paranormal investigator Dan Rivera confirming that Annabelle did not go missing.

“Some wild and crazy internet rumors this morning claiming that we lost Annabelle,” the Facebook post was captioned on May 24, 2025, debunking the internet rumors. “She/it is NOT lost and here’s Dan Rivera with NESPR proving she is back home inside the museum in Connecticut.. for now. And no, Annabelle is not supposed to be in Chicago.”

Where Is Annabelle in 2025?

In the clip, Dan informed viewers that Annabelle was still inside the Warrens’ Occult Museum and that there was no need to panic over the false social media rumors.

“I just wanna show you guys that Annabelle in the Warrens’ Occult Museum, and let’s check,” Dan said before filming the inside of the dimly lit room that houses supernatural items. “Annabelle’s not missing,” Dan added after showing the original doll inside its glass case.