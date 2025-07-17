Who Was Dan Rivera? 5 Facts About the Annabelle Doll Paranormal Investigator Who Died

Dan Rivera unexpectedly died at the age of 54 on July 13, 2025, shortly after leading a paranormal tour featuring the allegedly haunted doll Annabelle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The late paranormal investigator — who is survived by his wife and their children — was found dead in his hotel room hours after completing his final scheduled Gettysburg date of the “Devils on the Run Tour,” where the Raggedy Ann figurine was on display for visitors.

As we await an official announcement on Dan’s cause of death, Hollywood Life has compiled five facts about Dan, his life and career below.

Dan Rivera Was a Paranormal Investigator for More Than 10 Years

According to the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), Dan was involved in paranormal research for more than 10 years. At an early age, he expressed enthusiasm for the supernatural while being raised in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and he claimed to have witnessed paranormal activity in his home.

Dan Rivera Led Paranormal Tours About Annabelle

Mentored by the late famous paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren, Dan dedicated his life to conducting paranormal research and educating horror enthusiasts about the history of Annabelle. The Raggedy Ann doll is rumored to be haunted after Lorraine and her late husband, Ed Warren, claimed the doll was possessed by a deceased little girl named Annabelle and that the figurine exhibited violent behavior in the 1970s.

Since then, Annabelle was kept in a sealed glass case and was eventually placed in the Warrens’ Occult Museum in Connecticut.

Dan Rivera Served in the U.S. Army

Before establishing himself as an experienced paranormal investigator, Dan served in the United States Army.

Dan Rivera Has a Wife & Four Children

Dan’s wife, Sarah Rivera, paid tribute to her late husband after he died. In a heartfelt July 14, 2025, Facebook post, Sarah wrote that Dan was the “love of [her] life.”

In a separate post, Sarah wrote that her and Dan’s family were “in pieces” about his death.

“We as a family are in pieces as we share the news that Dan Rivera has passed away unexpectedly,” Sarah wrote via Facebook on July 14, 2025. “He was the center of this family and a pillar of love and strength. As a devoted husband, father of four sons, and a staunchly faithful friend, he always had a quiet source of resilience, strength and endless hope. Daniel carried a light and a brave heart everyday through his life and his work. We are currently at a loss for words as we process his loss but are extremely thankful for the love, support and respect during this unimaginable time.”

Dan Rivera Suddenly Died After an Annabelle Tour

After finishing up the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, leg of the “Devils on the Run Tour,” Dan was found dead in his hotel room on July 13, 2025. First responders reported that he was found alone and that “nothing unusual or suspicious was observed at the scene,” according to a police report.