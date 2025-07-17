Dan Rivera’s Health Before Death: What Happened to the Paranormal Investigator?

Image Credit: Dan Rivera/Instagram

The mystery surrounding the sudden death of Dan Rivera has fueled widespread concern about the late paranormal investigator. At just 54, Rivera died after conducting ticketed Annabelle doll tours in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Of course, horror fans are wondering what happened to him as they speculate about the coincidence between Rivera’s death and the presence of the allegedly haunted figurine. However, a report surfaced about the state of Rivera’s health after he died.

In a press release from the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), the group emphasized that Rivera “was not only a vital part of our team for over a decade, but also a deeply compassionate, loyal and dedicated friend.”

“As we navigate the days ahead, we want to share that although we do not know what the future of NESPR will look like without Dan, we do plan to move forward with the events previously scheduled for this year,” the NESPR’s press release read via Facebook. “We believe with all our hearts that Dan would have wanted the work to continue — bringing people together, sharing knowledge and honoring the memory of Ed and Lorraine Warren. We will carry his spirit with us in everything we do.”

Below, get updates on everything we know so far about Rivera’s untimely death.

Who Was Dan Rivera? About the Paranormal Investigator

Rivera was a paranormal investigator and producer known for his work in 28 Days Haunted, per his IMDb profile. He was mentored by the late paranormal expert Lorraine Warren.

Additionally, Rivera was a U.S. army veteran, a husband to his wife, Sarah Rivera, and a father to their four children.

What Happened to Dan Rivera?

On July 13, 2025, Rivera was found dead in his Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, hotel room. According to the Evening Sun, firefighters and medical staff were called to the hotel at around 8:00 p.m. Adams County first responders performed CPR on a male patient that matched Rivera’s age.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office and a police report via X revealed that Rivera “was discovered in his hotel room by workers” and that “nothing unusual or suspicious was observed at the scene.”

Dan Rivera’s Health Before His Unexpected Death

Rivera’s cause of death is unknown at the time of publication, but an autopsy should clarify what happened to him.

TMZ reported that Rivera was feeling ill just hours before he was found dead in his hotel room. Adams County Coroner Francis Dutrow told TMZ that Rivera was “surrounded by coworkers” the morning he died, but they all “parted ways when he told them he was sick and needed to go back to his room to rest.” The outlet further reported that Rivera’s coworkers hadn’t heard from him “in a while,” and they went to check on him. This was when Rivera was found dead that night.

Where Was Annabelle When Dan Rivera Died?

The allegedly haunted Annabelle doll was featured in Rivera’s “Devils on the Run Tour” the day he died. The Gettysburg leg of the tour took place between July 11 through July 13, 2025, the day Rivera died.

Annabelle was shown to visitors on the “Devils on the Run Tour” at the Soldiers National Orphanage by Ghostly Images of Gettysburg Tours.

The doll is scheduled to be shown on the same haunted tour in Rock Island, Illinois, on October 4 and October 5, 2025.