Teyana Taylor’s Kids: Everything to Know About Her 2 Daughters

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Teyana Taylor is a true triple threat, as a skilled dancer, actress and singer, but most of all, her music is her key focus. Besides collaborating with major artists like making uncredited guest appearances on Kanye West’s albums and choreographing Beyoncé’s “Ring The Alarm” video, Teyana has been successful with her albums VII, K.T.S.E., and The Album.

Outside of music, Teyana also had a long-term relationship with former NBA player Iman Shumpert. The pair got married in 2016, and they’re proud parents to daughters Junie and Rue. Unfortunately, the pair announced that they had separated after seven years of marriage in September 2023.

In her previous announcement on Instagram, Teyana announced that despite the separation, they were still dedicated to co-parenting together. “We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT,” she wrote.

Find out more about both of Teyana’s daughters here!

Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert, Jr.

Teyana and Iman welcomed their first baby girl on Dec. 16, 2015. While she’s named after her parents, she also has the adorable nickname Junie. The R&B singer revealed that Junie arrived a month early, and she didn’t know she was in labor in an Instagram post, announcing her birth. “She came out as a wonderful surprise to everyone,” she wrote. “It took two ten-count pushes with my fiancé playing Dr and she entered this world into his bare hands.”

Teyana said that after Iman helped deliver Junie, they went to the hospital, and all was well. In Iman’s announcement, he wrote that while he was scared, he knew instinctually what to do. “This is definitely the best assist I’ve ever recorded in my life. We were indeed terrified until I finally saw her hair…then the fear left and I kinda just knew what to do,” he wrote. “People always tell me there is no greater gift than fatherhood and I finally understand the feeling.”

Over the years, the couple have celebrated their love for their daughter on social media. Junie has also dipped her toe into the entertainment business as a young model. She’s appeared in campaigns alongside her mom, dad, and younger sister. She’s also appeared in some campaigns on her own, which Teyana has posted on social media. She’s appeared for thmbl, Essentials, and Fear of God.

Teyana opened up about the qualities of both of them they saw in Junie in a 2017 interview with GQ. “She eats, sleeps just like Iman. Same pose,” she said. “They are so alike in so many ways. And then she’s like me as far as the curious parts. I’m like Curious George. My friends call me Jimmy Neutron. I’m always into gadgets and different stuff.”

Rue Rose Shumpert

Teyana gave birth to her second daughter, Rue, in Sep. 2020, a day after her baby shower. After welcoming Rue, the singer revealed that she didn’t have plans for more kids in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife in 2021. “Girl, listen, two and done, you hear me!” she said. “I gotta give this [vagina] a break, there’s like shoulders coming out of there, OK! I have tattoos that aren’t done. Imagine God telling you, well you’re about to have this baby, you can’t push her back in there so it’s now!”

Before Rue arrived, Teyana shared that Junie was excited to be a big sister in an interview with People. ” Junie is ecstatic — I’m talking super ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can’t wait,” she said. “We want to keep her as involved as possible because Junie clearly thinks that this is her baby. She talks to my stomach all the time. It’s so good to see that.”

Iman and Teyana are clearly loving parents to both of their kids. The “Gotta Love More” singer shared that she threw a “Ruechella” themed party for her daughter’s second birthday in 2022. “Rueeeeeeeee’s 2!!! #Ruechella was littttttttt,” she wrote.