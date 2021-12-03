See Pics

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Match With Daughters In SKIMs Cozy Clothes For New Ad

The NBA player and singer brought their girls along for a sweet family-focused new ad for SKIMs, showing off different colors of the same outfit.

For plenty of families, there’s nothing quite like relaxing in the colder months in comfy clothes with family. Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert both showed off some of SKIMs “Cozy” collection with their daughters Junie, 5, and Rue, 1. The family were featured prominently in the new ad, which launched on Friday, December 3.

Iman smiled at his daughter Rue, 1, in his arms for the ad. (Donna Trope)

In each photo, the family looked like they were all rocking matching SKIMS onesies. The first photo featured them all in brown outfits, which looked extra fluffy and, of course, Cozy! Other than the onesies, Teyana, 30, also sported a hat, which looked like it was made from the same material as the clothes. Little Rue also rocked a headband, while her dad, 31, gave her a big smile, while cradling her in his arms. The pair’s older daughter also had braids, similar to her mom and dad, but she also had a variety of different colored beads at the end of her locks.

The family showed off a similar outfit in a different color for SKIMs. (Donna Trope)

The second photo featured the whole family in gray. Teyana wore a similar hat to the one she did in the brown photo shoot, but her daughters also wore matching hats. It can also be seen that the Dancing With The Stars winner also accessorized with a gold chain during the photo shoot. The family’s last photo featured both parents cuddling up to Junie, as their younger daughter was off to the side. It looked more like they were wrapped in a blanket than wearing onesies, like in the previous shots.

The whole family got cozy for the SKIMs ad. (Donna Trope)

Teyana and Iman both also shared the photos to their Instagrams, and seemed like they were very happy with the SKIMs line. It sounds like they were both happy to get the new line of products before the holiday season. “Easily the comfiest shoot we’ve ever done lol! We all love the new Cozy collection from @SKIMS and will be coolin out in our matching sets for the Holidays!” Iman wrote in his caption.