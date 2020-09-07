Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are officially parents of two! The couple welcomed a baby girl named Rue Rose on Sept. 6, and announced the exciting news two days later.

Family of four! Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert welcomed their second child together on Sept. 6 — a baby girl, Rue Rose. On Sept. 7, Iman took to Instagram to share a sweet video of Rue, along with a short version of the story of her birth. It turns out that Teyana actually gave birth to Rue in the bathroom at the pair’s home — just like she did with their first daughter, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., who is four.

“Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her mommy was too lit,” Iman shared. “She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next date her birthdate!!! Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy…but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again.”

Back in June, Teyana revealed that she was planning for an at-home birth, and revealed how Erykah Badu was going to be part of the experience “I’m considering a home-birth, and I’m actually doing it with Erykah [Badu],” she told Nick Cannon on his radio show at the time. Teyana also noted she that felt more comfortable giving birth outside of the hospital after the chaos of Junie’s birth.

Fans of the singer may recall she gave birth to her first child in a bathroom in December 2015. At the time, Teyana and Iman were engaged. In 2016, she confirmed that she married the pro NBA player, who is currently a free agent.

Teyana announced her second pregnancy in June at the end of the music video for the song, “Wake Up Love.” The track is part of the singer’s third record, simply titled The Album, which released on Juneteenth. Teyana’s latest project includes features from a number of big names like Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott and her midwife, Erykah Badu. She threw a star-studded listening party in LA on June 17. Cardi B, Offset and daughter, Kulture, 2, among other stars were in attendance.