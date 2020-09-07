Teyana Taylor’s daughter Junie has moves just like her mama! The 4-year-old stole the show as she busted a move at Teyana’s baby shower in a $232 Givenchy dress.

Iman “Junie” Shumpert, 4, can dance just like her amazing mom Teyana Taylor, 29! The little girl was the center of attention at Teyana’s baby shower on Sept. 6. Clad in a $232 red logo dress from Givenchy, white sneakers and a matching red heart purse, she showed off her impressive moves for the cheering party attendees and it was so cute. “Go Junie, go Junie!” the crowd cheered, as proud mom Teyana hilariously pretended to fan her face because her daughters moves were just that fire.

In other videos from the event, the little girl posed alongside her mom and dad, Brooklyn Nets star Iman Shumpert, 30, as well as strutted her stuff in the parking lot outside. Junie twinned with her glam mom Teyana, who rocked a dark red hair ‘do and stunning red ensemble for the star-studded bash, which was attended by Lori Harvey, Karreuche Tran, Rasheeda Frost and many more friends. Teyana just couldn’t enough of Junie’s sweet look, posting a series of professional photos taken by photographer Freddy O to Instagram on Sept. 7. “It’s the poses fah me!!!! Please I need to know who she think she is @babyjunie4 what am I going to do with you mam?!!!” she gushed, adding two red heart emojis!

The Album star announced her second pregnancy back in June, debuting her baby bump in the “Wake Up Love” video which also featured husband Iman rapping. Teyana concealed the news until the end of the video, when little Junie could be seen playing with her bump in bed for a sweet family moment. The couple welcomed their first daughter on Dec. 16, 2015, with Iman helping Teyana deliver in their home bathroom after her water suddenly broke. 10 months later, the couple tied the knot in Oct. 2016.

So far, Teyana has revealed that singer Erykah Badu, 49, will be delivering her second baby. “I’m considering home birth and I’m actually gonna be doing it with Erykah,” Teyana spilled to Nick Cannon on Power 106. “You know, I feel like if I did it once without any type of warning, I could do it this time fully prepared. Giving birth like that was scary but it was such a powerful thing,” the singer added.