Teyana Taylor just dropped an insane preview for her sexy new track ‘Bare Wit Me’, featuring an epic Michael Jackson-inspired dance routine!

All hail Teyana Taylor! The incredibly talented 29-year-old just shared a snippet from her upcoming music video for single “Bare Wit Me” and nearly broke the internet. In the clip, Teyana is front and center in a v-formation rocking bright yellow fedora and trench coat by designer Beeōmbi, adding Michael Jackson‘s signature black trousers and white socks! Surrounded by her dancers in matching outfits — albeit in different colors — she shows off her insanely precise moves, including an MJ-inspired moon walk. The various colors also appeared to be a shoutout to the Power Rangers, as the New York native credited her dancers as “Blue Ranger,” “Purple Ranger,” “Green Ranger,” “Red Ranger” and “Yellow Ranger.”

As if just performing wasn’t enough, Teyana actually choreographed the routine herself for the Spike Tey directed video and also served as key stylist! “A sneak peek of ‘BARE WIT ME’ from #THEALBUM #JUNE2020 no games this time around. S/O to da squad!” Teyana captioned the clip, which was posted on Thursday, May 14. “You gotta bare wit’ me/Ohhh, bare wit me, ohhh/Baby, just — oh just — bare with me,” she croons in the seductive song, set to be released on her new EP aptly titled The Album. If this is just a preview, we can’t wait for the full experience!

Fans couldn’t get enough of the moves on Twitter, and quickly re-posted her epic moves! “Teyana Taylor just MURDERED!” @YesIamKaPOPO posted, while longtime fan @MollyWilliams14 wrote, “I HAVE NO WORDS. I’ve been waiting for Teyana to have the recognition she deserves in music/dance since she was 16… The [world] is ready

@TEYANATAYLOR,” including a fire emoji. “I’ve watched that @TEYANATAYLOR video clip bout 30 times……MJ would be proud!!!!” @Oktober1st shared.

I HAVE NO WORDS🔥 I’ve been waiting for Teyana to have the recognition she deserves in music/dance since she was 16… The 🌍 is ready @TEYANATAYLOR https://t.co/Zhed3J7o2b — Molls (@MollyWilliams14) May 14, 2020

I’ve watched that @TEYANATAYLOR video clip bout 30 times……MJ would be proud!!!! — Oktober1st (@Oktober1st) May 14, 2020

The Kanye West protege looked like an absolute queen in the Daniel Sannwald-shot album cover, which she posted just a week ago! She was channeling Ancient Egyptian Queen Nefertari with her fierce topless pose, accessorizing with bold gold jewelry. We can’t wait for the entire album to drop next month, along with the full video for “Bare Wit Me”!