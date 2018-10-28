Teyana Taylor proved she’s got an amazing body when she took to Instagram on Oct. 27 to show off an incredibly sexy pic of herself dressed up like the character Kitana from the Mortal Kombat video game for Halloween.

Teyana Taylor, 27, got major attention once again when she showed off her impressive abs in a Mortal Kombat inspired Halloween costume on Oct. 27! The actress dressed up as a sexy version of the character Kitana from the game and she definitely scored huge points for the amazing way it looked on her. Like Kitana, she rocked a blue crop top and matching skirt with a big slit and knee-high boots. She also posed with a mouth mask and the signature fan the character holds. “Kitana #mortalkombat,” Teyana simply captioned the pic.

Teyana’s unique costume proved she’s getting into the Halloween spirit by flaunting what she’s got! The gorgeous star is known for her body confidence and she’s not afraid to take chances when it comes to a sexy wardrobe. Who can forget her Saturday Night Live performance with Kanye West?! The singer made headlines on Sept. 29 when she took to the SNL stage to sing the song “We Got Love” with the 41-year-old rapper in a see-through top that totally showed her nipples.

Although her outfit on the popular comedy sketch show had a lot of people talking, Teyana didn’t think it was a big deal, according to a source. “Teyana doesn’t understand why people are freaking out about what she wore on her SNL appearance, it’s like, they’re just nipples, everybody has them, get over it already,” a source close to Teyana EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after the show first aired. “Teyana is proud of her body, she works hard to keep it looking like it does, and she loves to show it off.”

Teyana’s Halloween look seems to go along with her opinion about her body and we’re happy she’s proud of her goods! We can’t wait to see what other fashion choices she chooses in the future. We can bet like this costume and her SNL outfit, it will probably get people talking!