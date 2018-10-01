Teyana Taylor Thinks It’s ‘Ludicrous’ People Are Freaking Out About Her Baring Her Nipples On ‘SNL’

Teyana Taylor thinks it’s ridiculous that she received so many shocked reactions from viewers after flaunting her nipples under a see-through shirt during her ‘SNL’ performance with Kanye West.

Teyana Taylor, 27, caught major attention for showing off her bare breasts under a see-through top during her Saturday Night Live performance with Kanye West on Sept. 29, and she thinks it’s absolutely ridiculous. The duo performed “We Got Love” on the popular comedy sketch show and after viewers were able to see her nipples under the top, they took to social media to pretty much freak out. “Teyana doesn’t understand why people are freaking out about what she wore on her SNL appearance, it’s like, they’re just nipples, everybody has them, get over it already,” a source close to Teyana EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Teyana is proud of her body, she works hard to keep it looking like it does, and she loves to show it off.”

Teyana is used to being in the public spotlight and seems to have a lot of body confidence so it’s no surprise that she would feel the way she does about the backlash. “Teyana’s been on the cover of Playboy, she loves to do risqué photoshoots and flaunt her body, just one look at her Instagram feed will tell you that,” the source continued. “It’s not like she was at the Kids’ Choice Awards or something. Saturday Night Live is an adult show, so she doesn’t see what the big problem is. As far as Teyana is concerned, the USA is far too puritanical when it comes to nudity, especially nipples, and she thinks it’s just ludicrous.”

Luckily for Teyana, her appearance on SNL wasn’t what had people talking the most. Kanye made some of his own major headlines when he dressed up as a big sparkling water bottle for his first performance of the night. He also received some strong reactions when he ended the night with a highly opinionated political speech while supporting President Donald Trump by wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

We’ve reached out to Teyana’s rep for comment but have yet to receive a response.