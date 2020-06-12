Teyana Taylor Pregnant With Baby No. 2: She Confirms News In New Music Video With Husband Iman
Big congratulations are in order for Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert! The couple revealed via her new music video that she’s expecting their 2nd child.
And baby makes four! Teyana Taylor, 29, took a very unique approach when it came to announcing that she was with child. The gorgeous model/actress/singer debuted her baby bump in her latest music video called “Wake Up Love” that came out on Friday, June 12. It featured her basketball playing handsome husband Iman Shumpert, 29, who showed off what a multi-faceted entertainer he can be by rapping towards the middle of the track. Teyana cleverly hid her growing belly throughout most of the video until her daughter Iman, 4, played with it while the three were relaxing in bed.
Fans lit up her comments section on Twitter and Facebook with nothing but love for Teyana and their growing family. She and Iman welcomed their daughter right before the Christmas holiday on December 16, 2015. It was a baby came first situation for the superstar couple as they later officially wed in October 2016.
Teyana delivered an empowering message about her baby girl one day before she made the big announcement. “Your curiosity breeds knowledge for you are young but not naive. You WILL TAKE A STAND,” she wrote next to an unbelievably beautiful photo of them holding each other on Instagram. “You will forever be woke. You will forever be protected. The tones of your mahogany skin and the texture of your curly crown are the essence of nobility, strength, love, fearlessness and POWER.”