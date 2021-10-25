Exclusive Interview

Teyana Taylor Reveals Why She’s ‘Not Surprised’ By Hubby Iman Shumpert’s ‘DWTS’ Success

Teyana Taylor had nothing but high praise for husband Iman Shumpert’s performance on ‘DWTS.’ She told HL EXCLUSIVELY that Iman is her ‘backup dancer behind closed doors.’

Iman Shumpert is still in the running for the mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars, and Teyana Taylor is by far his biggest fan. The singer revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s not shocked her husband is doing well on the show.

“I’m not surprised because he’s always crashing my rehearsals!” Teyana told HollywoodLife at Mohegan Sun’s anniversary party at TAO Mohegan Sun on October 23. “He’s been on about 15 tours with me. He’s my DJ, he’s my backup dancer behind closed doors, you know? I think something like this was only right to happen. I’m super excited.”

Iman Shumpert with ‘DWTS’ pro Daniella Karagach. (ABC)

Iman is paired with DWTS pro Daniella Karagach. Despite his height, Iman has done exceptionally well on the show and keeps getting better each week. For Horror Night, Iman and Daniella will be dancing an Us-inspired contemporary routine to “I Got 5 On It” by Luniz ft. Michael Marshall.

Teyana encouraged Iman to do the show when he first got the call. “He was excited! I think we love ripping out of our comfort zone and taking a stab at new things,” she said. “I always tell him, like, never let yourself get plugged into one socket. Try and find as many sockets throughout the room as you can, so I think that’s what we do.”

The “Concrete” singer said she puts her “two cents in” once she knows the DWTS theme each week. “Like, when it’s time to tango, that’s when you take control! So I’m just trying to help him out once I know what the circumstances are,” she admitted.

Teyana Taylor Iman Shumpert
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert get cozy on a carpet. (Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock)

Teyana and Iman have been married since 2016. They have two adorable daughters together, Junie and Rose. Teyana has been spotted in the audience cheering on her man multiple times this season. She’s one proud wife! Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.