Teyana Taylor Reveals ‘Infidelity’ Isn’t ‘One of the Reasons’ for Her Split From Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have split up after seven years of marriage. The singer, 32, revealed that they had separated in an Instagram post on Sunday, Sep. 17. She posted a photo of herself and Iman, 33, dressed as Wayne and Garth from Wayne’s World, where they both looked incredibly happy. She also shut down any rumors before they began. “In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” she said. “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure.”

In the caption, Teyana continued and said that they were still close and great co-parents for their two kids. “We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT,” she wrote.

Teyana continued and said that because she and Iman are very private, they’ve “been able to successfully and peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.” She said the only reason she was speaking was because rumors were becoming too much. “The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved,” she wrote. “I hope this provided some clarity for y’all.”

Teyana and Iman got married in October 2016, and they share two children. Their older daughter Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, was born in December 2015. Junie arrived a month early, and Iman delivered her himself in the couple’s bathroom, per People. The pair welcomed their younger daughter Rue Rose Shumpert, 3, in September 2020.

As Teyana showed in her Instagram caption, she and Iman have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders throughout their marriage. She was incredibly supportive of him as he competed on Dancing With The Stars in 2021, often gushing about his abilities on social media. She opened up about how he was very close to her in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife in 2021. “He’s been on about 15 tours with me. He’s my DJ, he’s my backup dancer behind closed doors, you know? I think something like this was only right to happen. I’m super excited,” she said.