Teyana Taylor Stops Performing Mid-Song To Check If Fan Is Ok Days After Astroworld Tragedy

Teyana Taylor put a performance on hold to check in on a fan, who needed attention, and made sure they were okay, before continuing.

Teyana Taylor took concert safety into her own hands at a Monday November 8 concert, where she made a point of stopping mid-song to check on a fan. The viral video of the 30-year-old singer was supposedly taped two days after the tragedy at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld festival, where eight people died and many more were injured. Teyana seemed to make reference to the tragedy, while checking on the fan.

The video shows Teyana on her “Last Rose Petal” farewell tour, dressed in an all-red outfit. The TikTok clip was seemingly filmed during her stop in Los Angeles, California at The Novo. It’s not clear what had happened to the fans she was speaking to in the clip, but she walked to the side of the stage, and instructed security to bring the concertgoer to the front, where she repeatedly asked if they were alright. “Bring her up here. She okay?” Teyana said, before seeming to reference the Astroworld incident. “I’m about to retire. You ain’t gonna sue me, baby. [I] want to make sure you’re good, baby.” Teyana then told security to seat her in front.

Another video from a different angle, shared by The Shade Room, showed the fan being lifted to the front, and the “Gonna Love Me” singer double-checked to make sure the fan was in the clear. “Make sure she got some air. She good? Her eyes open? You good? Say, ‘Rose Petal.’ Okay, baby. You good,” she said, before going back into her son.

Following the tragic events at the Astroworld festival, numerous people have shared videos of various musical acts, like Adele and A$AP Rocky, stopping their performances to attend to fans in the crowd, who needed help. As of Monday, there were three lawsuits filed on behalf of people who attended the festival. Travis offered condolences and said he was trying to help families of the victims from the festival in a video statement, the day after the performance. ” “I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night,” he said, in part. “We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help them through this tough time.”