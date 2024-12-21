’30 for 30′ Lyrics Breakdown: SZA & Kendrick Lamar’s Song Meaning

Image Credit: Getty Images for Coachella

SZA and Kendrick Lamar have reunited for the track “30 for 30,” featured on her highly anticipated new album SOS Deluxe: Lana.

The duo, longtime friends and collaborators, have fans buzzing with excitement, especially with their 2025 Grand National Tour on the horizon. SZA recently appeared on two songs—“Luther” and “Gloria”—from Lamar’s latest project GNX, further fueling anticipation for their latest collaboration.

In “30 for 30,” Kendrick’s sharp lyricism perfectly complements SZA’s soulful vulnerability, creating a seamless blend of introspective reflection and powerful energy. The track highlights the evolving chemistry between these two iconic artists, offering a glimpse into the depth and evolution of their musical connection.

Here’s a closer look at the lyrics below.

’30 for 30′ Intro

I used to think about immature things

You know, like

Do you love me? Do you want me?

Are you gon’ call me like you said you would?

Is this really your real phone number?

The intro starts with a sample from Bobby DeBarge, which shows more youthful insecurity, reflecting the thoughts and emotions that often arise in the early stages of a relationship.

’30 for 30′ Chorus

Some of y’all gon’ get washed (Washed)

Some of y’all just gon’ pop sh*t

Some of y’all just gon’ talk (Talk)

But none of y’all ain’t really ’bout sh*t

Some of y’all just look lost (Lost, yeah)

I get this type of feeling you ain’t accustomed to

I swear I’d be at peace if it weren’t for you (Yeah, yeah)

Only want your love if it’s solid

But if it’s f*ck me, then f*ck you (Huh)

And that’s the way I like it

That’s the way I like it

And that’s the way I like it

Ain’t crackin’ a smile for none of these b**ches

That’s the way I like it

I’m wipin’ ’em down in front of they n**ga

That’s the way I like it

The chorus expresses a mix of confidence, defiance, and emotional strength. It shows they’re unfazed by superficial actions or people who aren’t being real. The repetition of “That’s the way I like it” reinforces their belief in staying true to themselves, valuing authenticity, self-respect, and strength over chasing approval from others.