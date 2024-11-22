Kendrick Lamar New Album: What’s the Release Date for ‘GNX’?

The "Not Like Us" rapper just dropped a one-minute teaser titled "GNX." Here's what you need to know about when the full album is set to drop.

November 22, 2024 12:57PM EST
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)
Image Credit: Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon

Kendrick Lamar has had quite a year, so it seems fitting he’d drop an album before it ends.

On Friday, Nov. 22, he released a one-minute teaser titled “GNX,” sparking speculation that the full album might be just around the corner. But it turns out, it’s already out!

Here’s everything you need to know about the teaser and the surprise album.

GNX Teaser

The album’s artwork features a black-and-white image of Lamar leaning against the back of a car — a GNX, presumably.

Is Lamar Releasing an Album?

Lamar released a full 12-track album titled GNX alongside his short teaser. This year, he’s also dropped four singles: “6:16 in L.A.,” “Euphoria,” “Meet the Grahams,” and “Not Like Us.”

GNX Album

Here’s a full list of the tracklist:

  1. “wacced out murals” (5:17)
  2. “squabble up” (2:37)
  3. “luther” (2:57)
  4. “man at the garden” (3:53)
  5. “hey now” (3:37)
  6. “reincarnated” (4:35)
  7. “tv off” (3:40)
  8. “dodger blue” (2:11)
  9. “peekaboo” (2:35)
  10. “heart pt. 6” (4:52)
  11. “gnx” (3:13)
  12. “gloria” (4:47)

Listen to the full album here.