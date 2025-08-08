Who Is Trent Sweeney? Meet Sydney Sweeney’s Air Force Brother

Image Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Sydney Sweeney has a supportive family by her side, including her younger brother, Trent Sydney. After he accompanied the Echo Valley star to her red carpet premiere in June 2025, fans of Sydney wanted to learn all about her sibling and their close bond.

That summer, Trent seemingly weighed in on the American Eagle ad that featured his sister. Called the “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” campaign, the advertisement faced backlash for sexualizing the actress and for using the term “great jeans” as a play-on for “great genes.” In August 2025, Trent shared a photo of a certificate of his promotion to U.S. Air Force staff sergeant via his Instagram Stories, and he wrote, “It’s them good jeans.”

Trent Sweeney Is Sydney’s Only Sibling

Sydney only has one sibling, and it’s her brother, Trent. The Sweeneys were raised by their parents, Lisa and Steven Sweeney. Lisa worked as a criminal defense lawyer, and Steven is a hospitality professional. Sydney’s parents divorced amid her rise to fame in the 2010s, but Sydney has credited her family with supporting her career. During an August 2023 interview with Variety, the Euphoria star said, “My parents sacrificed so much to support my dream, and they lost so much during it. I just felt a responsibility to show them that it was worth it.”

Sydney added that her dad now “lives on a ranch in Mexico, and doesn’t have internet or cell service,” but she knows “he’s proud of [her].”

Trent and Sydney grew up together in the Idaho panhandle along the Washington state border.

Trent Sweeney Has a Girlfriend

As seen in photos from the after-party of the Echo Valley European premiere, Trent and his girlfriend, Samayre Soto, tagged along with Sydney to support her performance.

Trent has also featured his girlfriend on his social media. According to his Instagram, Trent and Samayre have been together since 2024.

In April 2025, Trent seemingly joked that he and Samayre got married by referring to her as his “wife” in an Instagram carousel post from their trip to Seattle.

Trent Sweeney Is in the Air Force

Trent has been serving in the Air Force and was promoted to staff sergeant in August 2025.