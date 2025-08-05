How Much Money Did American Eagle Make From the Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ad?

Image Credit: GC Images

It’s now impossible not to know all about the recent American Eagle jeans ad featuring Sydney Sweeney. Unless you’re living under a rock, the latest denim campaign has sparked extensive controversy on social media. The slogan “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” caused an online firestorm, as left-wing and right-wing commenters debated over the campaign’s message and appearance. But now that American Eagle shares have risen, people are asking one more question: how much money has the company made from the ad?

Here, Hollywood Life breaks down what we know so far about American Eagle’s stocks and earnings from the advertisement.

Why Is the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle Ad Causing Controversy?

The “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” campaign sparked backlash because of its play-on of the word “jeans” to replace “genes.” People accused American Eagle of racism for using a white, blonde-haired, blue-eyed actress to glorify a white person having superior genes. Others called out AE for sexualizing Sydney in the ad, as she is seen getting dressed and leaning over the hood of a car in a subtly sultry manner.

Right-wing commenters, however, defended the AE campaign and slammed left-wing critics for trying to push “woke” propaganda.

What Did American Eagle Say About Its ‘Great Jeans’ Ad?

Days after releasing its advertisement with Sydney, American Eagle shared a statement defending the campaign. The statement read, “‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

How Much Money Did American Eagle Make From the Sydney Sweeney Ad?

Multiple outlets reported that American Eagle’s shares rose by 20 percent after Donald Trump praised the campaign, but it’s still unclear how much AE made from the Sydney “Great Jeans” campaign.

However, AE has financially underperformed throughout 2025 so far, according to CNBC. By May of this year, sales fell 3 percent, and the AE stock was down 21 percent. The outlet reported that AE’s operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was projected to be between $40 million and $45 million.

Has Sydney Sweeney Responded to the American Eagle Criticism?

No, Sydney has not publicly responded to the criticism surrounding the American Eagle campaign.

How Much Did Sydney Sweeney Get Paid for the American Eagle Campaign?

Sydney’s exact paycheck for her American Eagle campaign is still unknown, but the actress has recently partnered with multiple companies on various products, such as a soap featuring her actual bathwater.

As a well-known actress, Sydney has worked her way up the ranks of Hollywood. By starring in and producing multiple films, Sydney’s net worth increased to $40 million as of 2025, per Celebrity Net Worth.