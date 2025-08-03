Has Sydney Sweeney Commented on the American Eagle Jeans Ad Controversy?

Image Credit: GC Images

Sydney Sweeney recently appeared in an American Eagle campaign titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” and the internet has been in flames ever since. Dropped in July 2025, the campaign featured the 27-year-old actress advertising the new denim line, and it divided social media over race and beauty standards. Now that American Eagle has addressed the debate, has Sydney?

Below, get an update on Sydney’s reaction to the criticism.

Why Did the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle Ad Spark Criticism?

There are several reasons why the “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” ad created a social media firestorm. People accused American Eagle of glamorizing racist rhetoric by using the term, “great genes,” interchangeably with “great jeans.” Since Sydney is a white, blonde actress, critics claimed the advertisement favored the blue-eyed, blonde-haired, white female image rather than a woman of color.

Others slammed AE for sexualizing the actress in its campaign. Sydney is seen in various videos getting dressed with the advertised jeans and leaning into the hood of a car, with the camera focusing on her figure.

Numerous social media commenters threatened to never buy from AE again, but others have defended the brand while blasting the critics for turning the campaign into an argument. Conservative media personalities have also slammed the “radical left” for politicizing the ad.

Has Sydney Sweeney Commented on the American Eagle Jeans Ad?

No, at the time of publication, Sydney has not publicly commented on the extensive backlash she’s received for appearing in the American Eagle campaign. However, she has responded to online scrutiny in the past.

While training for her highly physical role in the upcoming Christy Martin biopic, Sydney was bullied by social media trolls over her body. In response to the comments, Sydney shared an Instagram video in December 2024 featuring screenshots of derogatory online remarks followed by clips of her working out in preparation to portray Christy. She did not include a caption with the post.

What Did American Eagle Say About Its ‘Great Jeans’ Ad?

About a week after it was mauled with frustrated comments online, American Eagle released a statement on social media defending its advertisement.

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story,” AE insisted in its statement. “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”