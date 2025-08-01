Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad: Why it’s Sparking Backlash

As one of Hollywood’s most famous names, Sydney Sweeney has steadily climbed the ladder of show business. From acting to producing, the Echo Valley star is now appearing in various brand campaigns, such as a tongue-in-cheek Dr. Squatch bathwater soap. But her latest ad with American Eagle has sparked widespread backlash. Social media users have criticized the denim brand for Sydney’s ad, but why?

Below, Hollywood Life unpacks the criticism surrounding the American Eagle ad featuring Sydney.

What Is in the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle Jeans Commercial?

Sydney appears in a variety of clips with American Eagle, but the campaign’s message is one simple phrase: “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.” In one video shared earlier this month, Sydney walks into what appears to be an AE audition room, and she slates as a “local hire.”

“Hi, I’m Sydney Sweeney, and I’m from Spokane, Washington,” the Euphoria actress says in the clip, adding that she’s available to work as a “local hire.”

In other clips, the brand repeats its “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” slogan.

Why Is the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle Ad Sparking Backlash?

The ad is under fire by social media users for a few reasons. One of the main criticisms is that the word “jeans” was seemingly interchangeably used for the term “genes,” as if to say the Immaculate actress “has great genes.” Many have claimed this has a racial undertone since Sydney is white.

Another common note is that the ad appears to cater to the male gaze even though the advertised jeans are for women.

Others have also expressed frustration that Sydney attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez‘s lavish wedding in Italy.

Social Media Reactions to the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle Campaign

Countless Instagram users have flooded the comments sections of AE’s videos over the past several days. One person wrote, “This is what happens when you have no ppl of color in a room [sic]. Particularly in a time like this. This ad campaign got so caught up in this ‘clever’ play on words and this stunt the ppl in the room missed what was so blatantly obvious to anyone not White [sic]. I’d expect this from Abercrombie… but not y’all.”

“Awesome! More over sexualization! Really classy American Eagle!” another social media user sarcastically wrote. A separate commenter even chimed in, “It’s giving subtle 1930s Germany.”

Has American Eagle Responded to the Criticism?

American Eagle broke its silence on the advertisement days after the social media firestorm began. On August 1, the company wrote in a statement, “‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”