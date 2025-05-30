Sydney Sweeney’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Has Now

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Sydney Sweeney is now a household name. After landing her breakout role in Euphoria and a small role in Quentin Tarantino‘s all-star cast film Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, the actress’ personal story resonates with her fans. Coming from a modest background, Sydney slowly increased her net worth with acting gigs and producer jobs.

Below, find out what Sydney’s net worth is now, and learn about her rise to fame.

Where Is Sydney Sweeney From?

Sydney is a Spokane, Washington, native, and she was raised in north Idaho along the state’s Panhandle region of the Washington state border. She was raised in a rural home by a lake, which her family has owned for generations.

During a January 2022 interview with The Independent, the Euphoria star recalled her “very simple” lifestyle in the Northwest.

“It’s a different way of life out there,” she explained. “It’s very simple. Family is everything. I was in every single sport possible. I was on the soccer team, the baseball team, the snow slalom ski team, I was wakeboarding.”

Shifting from local sports to becoming an actor was quite a change for Sydney. After presenting her parents with a Powerpoint presentation with her plan, the Anyone But You star gradually landed gigs after moving to Los Angeles.

“I’m really thankful to my parents,” she said. “They sacrificed almost everything. They had to leave their home they’d been in for their entire lives. L.A. is ten times more expensive than where I grew up. All the financial stress, family stress, it had a lot of wear and tear on us, and my parents ended up getting divorced. It was not a happy road to get to where I am right now, but I try to give back as much as I can.”

Sydney Sweeney’s Net Worth in 2025

As of May 2025, Sydney has a net worth of around $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Sydney Sweeney Get Rich?

Sydney increased her fortune throughout the years by landing major film and TV roles and endorsement deals. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she earned at least $2 million from Anyone But You in addition to an extra $250,000 as an executive producer. She also earned hundreds of thousands of dollars from other films, such as Madame Web and Immaculate. But after landing her role in The Housemaid, she reportedly was offered $7.5 million.

In addition to her on-screen roles, Sydney also partnered with a few brands for deals, such as her 2025 Dr. Squatch bathwater soap product.