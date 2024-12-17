Sydney Sweeney Pool Bikini Photos: See the Pics & Her Response

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney is trending, not for her latest project, but because a recent paparazzi photo of her at the pool has sparked a lot of social media attention. In pictures shared by Daily Mail, the 27-year-old actress was seen relaxing in the Florida Keys on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. While enjoying her downtime in the comfort of her own home, her physical appearance became the subject of online comments, and she responded with a clapback.

So, what exactly did Sydney say in response to the body-shaming comments circulating online about her pool photos? Keep reading to find out, as Hollywood Life has gathered all the details.

Sydney Sweeney’s Paparazzi Bikini Photos

If you’re a dude who saw these unfiltered bikini pics of Sydney Sweeney and suddenly think she’s not hot, you’re likely gay or a virgin. https://t.co/38DOQlvB6M — January James-Riggs (@JanuaryJames) December 14, 2024

Sydney was spotted wearing a purple bikini paired with sunglasses. The candid snaps quickly made their way across social media, and the backlash wasn’t long in coming. Critics left negative comments, with some suggesting that she looked “chunky” and even questioning if she was pregnant.

What Did Sydney Sweeney Do With the Pool Photos?

In response to the negative comments, Sydney shared a powerful video on Instagram. She included clips of the derogatory comments such as “she looks chunky,” “is she preggo?” and “looking a little chunky… back to the gym girl,” before cutting to clips of herself working out and staying in shape. The video didn’t have a caption, letting her actions speak louder than words. It was a bold and direct way to shut down the body-shamers.

Has Sydney Sweeney Shared Bikini Photos Before?

Yes, Sydney has previously posted pictures of herself soaking up the sun in a bikini. The Euphoria star has been open about her health and fitness journey. In an interview with Women’s Health, she shared, “Whenever a new challenge presents itself and I’m not scared to push myself to try, that’s when I’m really proud of who I am.” She added, “I know that my body can keep going—it’s more just that mental challenge to push myself through.”

The Hollywood star continued, “I take that skill into skiing, into acting, into anything I do, because it’s always more mental than physical. Of course you have to train, but it’s mind over matter at the end of the day.”