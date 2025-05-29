How to Get the Sydney Sweeney Soap: About the Dr. Squatch Product

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

If you didn’t think Sydney Sweeney could get any more popular, guess what? She did, and it will be in the form of soap. The actress teamed up with Dr. Squatch to release a product that will be infused with her actual bathwater droplets. And the reason behind this interesting collaboration is because fans had literally been asking Sydney for her bathwater.

“I honestly think it’s a really fun, full-circle moment, because fans always joke about wanting my bath water,” the Anyone But You star told GQ in May 2025. “I was like, This is just such a cool way to have a conversation with the audience and give them what they want. But then also hopefully encourage them to take care of themselves in a healthy way.”

Below, find out how to get the product and learn more about it.

Is Sydney Sweeney’s Dr. Squatch Soap Really Her Bathwater?

Yes, apparently, Dr. Squatch and Sydney used droplets from the actress’ bathwater for the soap.

How to Get the Sydney Sweeney Soap

Only 5,000 bars of the Sydney soap will be available on Dr. Squatch’s website at some point. It’s still unclear when the brand will release the product, though, but according to an Instagram post, there will be an announcement about it.

While speaking with GQ, Sydney explained her process behind any brand deal.

“I make sure that every brand that I become a part of, I organically and authentically use,” she pointed out. “It’s super important to me to make sure that whenever I’m saying, hey guys, I really, really love this product, or, hey, I really use this that, I actually am. I’m a consumer just like everybody else. If it doesn’t actually work for the person and they’re just saying it, it doesn’t benefit any of us.”

Can You Get the Sydney Sweeney Soap for Free?

Yes, Dr. Squatch is currently having a giveaway to 100 lucky fans. According to the brand’s Instagram profile, anyone can either sign the online form or follow its instructions on what to do via social media. Winners must be at least 18 years of age.