Sydney Sweeney Christy Martin Movie: Updates on the Boxing Biopic

Sydney Sweeney is stepping into the ring for one of her most intense roles yet in a highly anticipated new movie about legendary boxer Christy Martin. The Emmy-nominated actress is set to portray the groundbreaking athlete in a gripping biopic that promises a powerful story of triumph, struggle, and resilience.

With production wrapped and excitement growing over Sweeney’s transformative performance, many fans are eager to know more about the film, the true story behind it, and when it will hit theaters.

Find out more about the Christy Martin boxing biopic below.

Who Is Christy Martin?

Martin is a groundbreaking American professional boxer who rose to fame in the 1990s, earning the nickname “The Coal Miner’s Daughter.” She’s widely credited with bringing women’s boxing into the mainstream, becoming the first woman signed by promoter Don King and fighting on high-profile cards. Martin won the WBC women’s super welterweight title and retired with a record of 49 wins, 7 losses, and 3 draws. She’s also known for surviving a near-fatal attack by her then-husband in 2010, a story she has since shared publicly to advocate against domestic violence.

What Is the Christy Martin Biopic Starring Sydney Sweeney About?

The untitled biopic—directed by David Michôd and co-written with Mirrah Foulkes—follows Martin’s historic rise in boxing during the 1990s, her emergence as America’s most recognized female pugilist, and the harrowing attempt on her life by her then-husband and manager, James Martin, in 2010.

“Our film is a wild mix of inspiring underdog sports-world story and personal saga. Sydney trained her butt off to play the part. The beauty of Sydney is that she turned up to work every day with her tail wagging, ready to go. No matter how tough it was, she was like a ray of sunshine,” Michôd told W Magazine.

To prepare for the role, Sweeney gained over 30 pounds to authentically embody Martin’s physicality. “I loved it,” the Anyone but You star shared of her intense behind-the-scenes training. “I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training. I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours and then weight-trained again at night for an hour.”

Is the Christy Martin Biopic Based on a True Story?

Yes. The film is a true-to-life portrayal of Martin’s journey, from her barrier-breaking success in professional boxing to her survival and recovery after enduring a brutal domestic violence incident.

When Does the Christy Martin Biopic Come Out?

According to outlets like Deadline, the untitled Christy Martin biopic is slated for release later in 2025, though an exact premiere date and distribution details have yet to be announced. Filming concluded in late 2024, and the movie is now in post-production.