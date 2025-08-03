Is Sydney Sweeney a Trump Supporter? Her Political Views Explained as a Registered Republican

Image Credit: Getty Images for Lionsgate

Sydney Sweeney has faced criticism for years, whether it comes to her celebrity image or her political views. Now that she’s the face of a new American Eagle jeans campaign, her name and face have become a viral topic on a divided internet. Fans are also curious whether or not she supports Donald Trump since her voter registration in Florida revealed that she registered with the Republican Party before the 2024 presidential election.

Below, Hollywood Life is breaking down what we know about Sweeney’s views on Trump.

What Are Sydney Sweeney’s Political Views?

It appears that Sweeney is a registered Republican. The news didn’t emerge until August 2025 when multiple outlets, including Hollywood Life, viewed public voter registration records in Florida. It turns out that the Reality actress registered with the Republican Party of Florida in Monroe County on June 14, 2024. The home address she registered herself under was purchased earlier that month for $13 million, according to Zillow.

Sweeney has not publicly commented on her political views, though. She has never confirmed who she voted for in the 2024 election, nor whether she voted for any presidential candidate.

Is Sydney Sweeney Actually a Trump Supporter?

Sweeney has not publicly shown any support for the Republican president. But since she’s a registered Republican, people assume that she may have voted for Trump along with millions of others.

Multiple Republican politicians have notably criticized Trump since his 2024 campaign and election victory. Even some from his former inner circle opposed his candidacy and endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris, including Alyssa Farah Griffin, Cassidy Hutchinson and Anthony Scaramucci.

Even though Sweeney is a Republican, her voter registration doesn’t prove any support for Trump. She hasn’t vocalized any support for the president.

The White House, however, defended American Eagle’s ad featuring Sweeney, with longtime Trump advisor Steven Cheung tweeting in July 2025, “Cancel culture run amok. This warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024. They’re tired of this bulls**t.”

Why Do People Think Sydney Sweeney’s Family Supports Trump?

In August 2022, Sweeney came under fire when photos and videos from her mother’s 60th birthday party circulated on social media. Party guests were seen wearing red “Make Sixty Great Again” hats, referring to Trump’s long-running slogan to “Make America Great Again.”

Sweeney defended her family against the backlash in a since-deleted X post (previously known as Twitter), noting that people were “making assumptions” about them.

“You guys this is wild,” the Euphoria star wrote at the time. “An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom!”

Later that year, Sweeney commented on the controversy again while talking to British GQ.

“Honestly, I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation,” Sweeney said. “It’s been turning into a wildfire, and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track.”