Sydney Sweeney Slams Backlash Over Her Family’s MAGA-Inspired Hats: It Turned ‘Into A Wildfire’

Sydney Sweeney opened up about the controversy over her photos from a family celebration that became fuel for social media trolls earlier this year. After the Euphoria actress held a 60th birthday party for her mom where attendees wore MAGA-inspired red hats that read “Make Sixty Great Again,” backlash ensued, with a viral campaign criticizing Sydney for her alleged political views. “Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation,” she told British GQ in an interview published on Friday, November 11. “It’s been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track.”

In August, Sydney, who hails from Spokane, Washington, had organized a Western-themed bash for her mom, Lisa Mudd Sweeney’s, big milestone. She then shared a photo album of the affair to her Instagram, which ended up sparking the controversy. Not only did the custom red hats become a sticking point for naysayers, but other Donald Trump fan gear seen in the snaps added fuel to the fire as well. “WHERE WAS SYDNEY SWEENEY’S FAMILY MEMBERS ON THE NIGHT OF JANUARY 6TH 2021,” one follower asked via Twitter, as another posted, “We’re really gonna witness the downfall of sydney sweeney i know her team’s going crazy rn.”

At the time, Sydney responded on Twitter, writing, “You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention.” She concluded her message, “Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom!”

While Sydney has not spoken out on her political beliefs, nor has she indicated her family’s, the Handmaid’s Tale alum did admit to GQ that her life in Hollywood doesn’t always sync up with her life at home. “When I go home my family doesn’t understand me or the world I’m in anymore,” she explained. “But then in this industry, my home and the place that grounds me is so vastly different to how people live there. I’m in this in-between place where I feel like neither side understands me.”

