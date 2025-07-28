Sydney Sweeney’s Parents: Learn About Her Mom & Dad

Image Credit: Penske Media via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney doesn’t talk about her parents often, but when she does, it’s usually blunt. Raised in Spokane, Washington, by her mom Lisa and dad Steven, the actress, 27, has hinted at a complicated family dynamic shaped by financial stress, divorce, and early ambition.

As her star continues to rise, so does curiosity about the people who were there at the beginning. Find out more about Sydney’s family below.

Who Are Sydney Sweeney’s Parents?

Sydney Sweeney was born in Spokane, Washington, to Lisa Sweeney, a former criminal defense attorney, and Steven Sweeney, who worked in hospitality. She was raised in North Idaho, in a lakeside house her family has occupied for generations.

Are Sydney Sweeney’s Parents Divorced?

Yes. Sydney’s parents divorced in the mid‑2010s, around the time her career began to take off. They also filed for bankruptcy, which Sydney has described as a bitter trade-off of supporting her ambitions. Around age 12, she developed an interest in acting and convinced her parents to support her dream with a five‑year business plan, leading to early auditions and roles in Washington and Oregon. The family eventually relocated to Los Angeles when she was about 13 to help her pursue the craft.

“My parents sacrificed so much to support my dream, and they lost so much during it,” she said to Variety in August 2023. “I just felt a responsibility to show them that it was worth it.”

Sydney also told the outlet that her dad now “lives on a ranch in Mexico, and doesn’t have internet or cell service.”

She added, “I know he’s proud of me, and I know he’s like, ‘Wow, this is a crazy world!’ ”

Are Sydney Sweeney’s Parents Trump Supporters?

While there is no confirmed evidence that Sydney’s parents are supporters of President Donald Trump, In 2022, photos from her mother’s 60th birthday party circulated online showing guests wearing red hats that read “Make Sixty Great Again” and one person wearing a “Blue Lives Matter” T-shirt. The images sparked speculation about her family’s political views. Sydney responded directly on social media, calling the assumptions “wild” and explaining that the party was simply an innocent celebration. She clarified that the people in the controversial photos were friends, not necessarily family members, and asked the public to stop making political assumptions about her or her loved ones.

She later poked fun at the situation during her 2024 Saturday Night Live monologue, joking, “When people ask if I went to a Trump‑themed party for my mom, I say Idaho” to diffuse the conversation.

Does Sydney Sweeney Have Any Siblings?

Yes. She has a younger brother named Trent Sweeney, who has supported her throughout her career—from tagging along on audition road trips to championing her on social media. Trent, 25, completed U.S. Air Force training and also streams on Twitch.