Susan Lucci’s Children: Meet Her Son & Daughter With Late Husband Helmut Huber

Susan Lucci shared two children with Helmut Huber, who recently passed away at 84 years old. Here’s everything you need to know about their adult daughter and son.

Soap opera star Susan Lucci shares two adult children with her late husband Helmut Huber. Helmut passed away on Monday, March 28 at 84 years old. He passed away peacefully in Long Island, New York, where he resided. HollywoodLife confirmed Helmut’s passing from a family representative who also left a statement.“A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply,” the official statement reads. “With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest.”

“Mr. Huber, who formerly raced motorcycles in Austria, was a first-rate skier, and avid golfer, belonging to the Garden City Golf Club and Westhampton Country Club,” the statement concluded. Helmut and Susan first met when she worked as a waitress at the Garden City Hotel and he was the hotel’s chef and head of the food and beverage service. Their love story lasted the test of time and brought them two wonderful children. He is survived by Susan, his two children, his eight grandchildren and even two great-grandchildren Here’s everything you need to know his kids.

Liza Huber

Liza Huber, 47, has followed in her mom’s footsteps and pursued a career in acting– specifically in soap operas. While her mom was revered for playing Erica Lane in All My Children, Liza is best known for her role as Gwen Hotchkiss in the soap opera Passions. She starred in the show from 1999 to 2008. She not only left but retired from her acting career to raise her family and launch her business Sage Spoonfuls. Liza has four sons: Royce, 14; Brendan, 13; Hayden, 10; and Mason, 8.

In October 2015, she opened up about how her son Brendan was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Susan opened up about how proud she is of how her daughter handles Brendan’s condition. “Liza has given Brendan a mantra really,” Susan told ET at the time. “She would say to him, holding him by his arms and saying, my legs are tight. ‘So what?’ She’s raising a full total human being. He’s such a wonderful boy.”

Andreas Huber

Andreas Huber, 34, shares his late father’s love of golf. In fact, he made a whole career out of it! He got his start early in high school when he helped bring his team to the championship. Then, in college, he went on to win the Big East Championship (individual and team) for his school Georgetown University in 1998. He briefly gave up golf to pursue a career on Wall Street but he then went on to play for the Canadian PGA Tour and European Challenge Tour. He was even featured on Disney’s Big Break Golf in 2013. These days, he is the CEO of Locality Media, based in Garden City, NY, where his dad used to play golf.