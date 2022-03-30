Breaking News

Susan Lucci’s Beloved Husband Helmut Huber Dead at 84: He Was ‘Extraordinary’

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
Bob Saget Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Party Annual Gala, Los Angeles, California, USA - 03 Nov 2021
Helmet Huber and Susan Lucci 33RD ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS, KODAK THEATRE, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 28 APR 2006 April 28, 2006 - Hollywood, CA. Helmet Huber and Susan Lucci 2006 Daytime Emmy Awards Kodak Theatre Photo ® Jim Smeal / BEImages Earrings by Harry Winston .
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (12656558ci) Tom Parker 'Good Morning Britain' Christmas Special TV show, London, UK - 25 Dec 2021
Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at the Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park, in Tempe, Ariz Innings Festival - Day 1, Tempe, United States - 26 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Helmut Huber, the former TV producer and longtime husband of acting icon Susan Lucci, has passed away after ‘living life to the fullest.’ He was 84. Here’s what we know.

For more than half a century, Helmut Huber has been Susan Lucci‘s right-hand man and beloved husband. Sadly, that partnership came to an end on Monday (Mar. 28) after Helmut died peacefully in Long Island, New York, according to a family spokesperson.  “A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply,” the official statement reads. “With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest.”

“Mr. Huber, who formerly raced motorcycles in Austria, was a first-rate skier, and avid golfer, belonging to the Garden City Golf Club and Westhampton Country Club,” the statement concluded. Susan Lucci’s publicist, Jessica Sciacchitano, also issued a statement on behalf of her client. “Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

Susan Lucci and Helmut Huber at  Actors and Others for Animals at its 40th Anniversary in 2011 (Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock)

No cause of death was given at the time. Helmut married Susan, 75, in 1969. He’s survived by Susan, his two sons, two daughters, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his brother. The family requested that fans could honor Helmut by making contributions to the American Heart Association in support of stroke awareness and research, per PEOPLE.

Related Gallery

Susan Lucci: PICS

Susan Lucci and Helmet Huber Betty White honored by Actors and Others for Animals at its 40th Anniversary, Los Angeles, America - 09 Apr 2011
Helmet Huber and Susan Lucci 33RD ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS, KODAK THEATRE, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 28 APR 2006 April 28, 2006 - Hollywood, CA. Helmet Huber and Susan Lucci 2006 Daytime Emmy Awards Kodak Theatre Photo ® Jim Smeal / BEImages Earrings by Harry Winston .
Helmut Huber and Susan Lucci Red Carpet Premiere Screening of "FOSSE/VERDON", New York, USA - 08 Apr 2019

In addition to being Susan’s husband, Helmut worked as her manager and the CEO of Pine Valley Productions. The two met when 18-year-old Susan was working as a waitress at the Garden City Hotel on Long Island, New York, according to Woman’s Day. Helmut worked as the hotel’s chef and head of the food and beverage service. It was love at first sight.

Helmut and Susan at the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2006 (Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock)

“The first time I saw Susie, it hit me,” he told PEOPLE in a June 1999 interview. “Still today, she walks in a room, and I just light up.” However, Susan didn’t feel that way. Helmut was nine years older than her – and her boss.  She actually became engaged to another man, and in 1968, she and her fiancé held their engagement party at the Garden City Hotel. During the bash, she ran into Helmut and started to have second thoughts.

“Helmut leaned over to my mother and said, ‘This thing between Susie and this boy is never going to last,'” she told People. “I heard about that much later. And my mother agreed with him, but she didn’t tell me that.” Months after the party, Susan broke off the engagement and began dating Helmut. They married on Sept. 13, 1969, and were by each other’s side since.