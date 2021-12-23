Susan Lucci’s Husband: All About Helmut Huber & Their 52 Year Marriage

Susan Lucci has been married to her husband Helmut Huber for 52 years! Find out all about the man who stole the soap opera star’s heart!

Susan Lucci is a soap opera icon! The 75-year-old star is probably the best known daytime soap actress, as she played the deliciously cunning Erika Kane on All My Children during its entire run from 1970 to 2011. Born in Scarsdale, New York, Susan graduated from Marymount College with a degree in drama. After auditioning for numerous television roles, she quickly landed the part of Erika on the famed ABC soap, where she was nominated 21 times for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She finally won once, in 1999. Her other credits include multi-episode guest appearances on Dallas, Army Wives and Hot In Cleveland, where she played a version of herself. From 2013 to 2016, she starred as Genevieve Delatour in Lifetime’s Devious Maids.

Throughout her successful career, Susan has had one man by her side, calling Helmut Huber her husband for over 52 years! While the adorable couple have definitely beat the Hollywood odds with their lasting marriage, fans want to know all about their special bond. Find out all there is to know about the man who forever captured Susan’s heart and their legendary romance, below.

Helmut Huber

Born in Austria on October 10, 1937, Helmut moved to the United Stated where he became a chef and food manager at the Garden City Hotel on Long Island, New York. As luck would have it, Susan got a job at the hotel fresh out of college and the Helmut was immediately taken with the stunning aspiring actress. “The first time I saw Susie, it hit me,” he told People during a 1999 interview. “Still today, she walks in a room, and I just light up.”

Being Susan’s boss and a bit older, Helmut didn’t try to make a move at the time, however, per the outlet. Susan would go on to get engaged to another man. But once again, luck — or some would say fate — played a hand in their story as she ended up having her engagement party at the Garden City Hotel, where Susan’s parents invited Helmut to join in the festivities. It was here that Helmut decided Susan and her fiancé were not meant to be. “Helmut leaned over to my mother and said, ‘This thing between Susie and this boy is never going to last,'” Susan told People. “I heard about that much later. And my mother agreed with him, but she didn’t tell me that.”

Helmut was correct: Susan broke off the engagement months later. The pair began dating and after three months they wed on Sept. 13, 1969. Around this time, Susan got the part on All My Children. Soon they started a family by welcoming daughter Liza in February 1975. Their son Andreas was born two years later in August. In 1982, Helmut said goodbye to his career in the restaurant business to help manage Susan’s career. And they have been going strong ever since! What a love story!