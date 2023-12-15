Susan Lucci Stuns in Strapless Orange Gown at the Daytime Emmys

Image Credit: CBS

Erica Kane would approve! Susan Lucci dazzled on the Daytime Emmys red carpet in a strapless orange gown. The stunning dress featured intricate beading and sequins, as well as a tulle train. The All My Children star, 76, flashed her gorgeous smile on the red carpet, and her hair was styled in voluminous waves.

Susan posed for photos with several attendees, including her former All My Children co-star Cameron Mathison. She also crossed paths with Jennifer Nettles and Adam Sharp, the President and CEO of NATAS.

The soap legend will be honored at the 2023 Daytime Emmys with the Lifetime Achievement Honor. Shemar Moore will be presenting Susan with the prestigious award. The Criminal Minds alum notably presented Susan with her first Daytime Emmy Award in 1999 after she had been nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress category 19 times. He famously shouted “the streak is over!” when he read the envelope.

“It’s very thrilling, of course, to be recognized this way,” Susan told TV Insider about receiving the honor. “It’s a huge honor. I’m very happy and excited to receive this. Many things go through your mind at a time like this. Quite frankly, it’s humbling. I asked myself, ‘Have I really achieved enough in my life to be receiving this?'”

Susan, known as Daytime’s Leading Lady, is one of the most beloved soap stars. She rose to fame playing the iconic Erica Kane during All My Children’s run from 1970 to 2011. Susan was nominated a whopping 21 times for Outstanding Lead Actress, winning only once in 1999.

Susan has continued to act since All My Children was canceled, most notably in the series Devious Maids. Susan’s beloved husband, Helmut Huber, died in 2022.

When asked if she’d be open to reprising her role as Erica Kane again in the future, Susan didn’t immediately reject the idea. “I would welcome listening to anything Frank Valentini [GH executive producer] would have to say,” she told TV Insider.