Shemar Moore’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About His Pregnant Love & Exes

Shemar Moore is an actor known for his various roles in shows from The Young and the Restless to Criminal Minds.

He is currently dating Jesiree Dizon.

The TV star was previously linked to actress Anabelle Acosta.

Shemar announced that he is expecting his first child with Jesiree come Feb. 8, 2023.

Hollywood hunk Shemar Moore, 52, is a successful actor known for various roles across TV. Many know him from his appearances on the hit soap The Young and the Restless or from playing Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds. However, when Shemar is not busy working on the set of hit shows, he is often spending time with his loved ones. He recently announced that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, 39, on Jan. 9, 2023. Below is everything to know about her, their exciting baby news, and some of Shemar’s exes!

Shemar’s Current GF, Jesiree Dizon

It is no surprise that the handsome 52-year-old is dating a brunette bombshell! His current love, Jesiree Dizon, is a model signed with Wilhelmina, per The US Sun. Jesiree is 39 years old and is not only pregnant with her first baby with Shemar, but is already a momma to three kids! The gorgeous mom often shares all about her kids via her Instagram account, as she did on Nov. 27, 2022. Jesiree took to the social media platform to share a birthday tribute post for her daughter, Charlie, 5. “5 years ago you came into my life and changed it in a way I never knew I needed…. And I’m glad I never have to know what life is like without you again,” she captioned the sweet clip.

Not only is Jesiree a model and mom, but she is also an actress! Shemar’s new love has appeared in the 2018 film, Solver, along with making an appearance in the Netflix series Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love. Some of the other hit shows she has appeared on include the cult classic True Blood, Hawaii Five-0, and CSI: NY, per her official IMDb page. These days, however, she is busy prepping for the arrival of her and Shemar’s first child together!

Their Baby Announcement

The coming years will sure be exciting ones for Shemar and Jesiree, as the S.W.A.T. star officially announced the news of their bundle of joy on Jan. 9, 2023. Shemar sat down with actress Jennifer Hudson, 41, on her talk show The Jennifer Hudson Show and told her and the world the marvelous news. “So, I’m Shemar Moore. 52 and a half years old,” he began. “My mother [Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore] is in heaven right now. It’ll be the three-year anniversary [of her death] on February 8, and on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true. Because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

Later that day, the dad-to-be took to Instagram to share a video from the gender reveal party that he and Jesiree hosted. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven… Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life,” he captioned the clip. During the party, a helicopter flew over their loved ones and shot out pink-colored powder to signal that the duo was expecting a baby girl. Toward the end of the clip, the ecstatic expecting parent held up a green t-shirt with the words “Girl Dad” written across it.

His Ex Anabelle Acosta & Others

Aside from his romance with Jesiree, Shemar has been linked to other beauties in the entertainment industry over the years. Prior to getting involved with the expecting mom, Shemar was linked to Quantico actress Anabelle Acosta, 35. Shemar and Anabelle dated from 2018 until their split in 2021, according to Distractify. The S.W.A.T. alum later sat down on the Steve show with Steve Harvey in 2019 to chat about his then-girlfriend.

Their first date was at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards, after Shemar hunted her email down to ask her out, he revealed to Steve. “She said to me, ‘Whatever the attraction is, the interest is there, but let’s work on being friends… Let’s get to know each other. Let’s vibe it out. Let’s not speed through it because you are cute, I am cute,'” he said at the time. Prior to his romance with Anabelle, the talented man was linked to soccer player Shawna Gordon, 32, along with Instagram model Lauren R. Wood.