Shemar Moore, 52, Expecting His 1st Child: I’m Making My Late Mom’s ‘Dream Come True’

“So, I’m Shemar Moore. 52 and a half years old,” the Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T star said in a preview of the Jan. 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. Shemar sat down with Jennifer Hudson to announce that he was about to accomplish something he never thought possible. “My mother [Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore] is in heaven right now,” the S.W.A.T. star told Jennifer, 41. “It’ll be the three-year anniversary [of her death] on February 8, and on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true. Because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

“I’m so excited. I’m sorry [my mom] can’t be here. I was worried that maybe that ship had sailed,” he added. “God had my back, and things lined up, and it’s going to be the best part [of my life] – my life is pretty grand, but I know when God calls my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to get to go to heaven whole.”

Shemar didn’t specify with whom he is having a child, but as the preview was shared, Shemar posted a video of the baby shower/sex reveal to Instagram. Shemar tagged model Jesiree Dizon, the model with whom he had been romantically linked (HollywoodLife has reached out just for clarification.) “Today is the day,” a grinning Shemar says in the video. “Your boy got butterflies. This is a special day. This is a legendary day.” Jesiree, who has a son from a previous relationship, said that she would prefer a girl but would enjoy having another boy because they’re “easy.”

The baby’s sex was revealed in an epic way. As his friend and family gathered on the lawn, a helicopter flew over Demar’s estate. After a fake-out, the aircraft came back and began to spray colored smoke, and….it was pink! Meaning that Demar’s child will be assigned female at birth and that he may grow up to be a proud GIRL DAD, as read the t-shirts that were handed out afterward. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven. … Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life,” he captioned the clip.

No matter how his child grows up, Demar seems happy to have “A Little Moore” love in his life; especially since it’s what his mother always wanted.