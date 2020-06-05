Ashton Kutcher, Kate Beckinsale, & More Stars Slam All Lives Matter Comments On Instagram

Black Lives Matter, and that’s that. Ashton Kutcher, Kate Beckinsale, and more celebrities are educating their Instagram followers about why they support the movement, and why they shouldn’t say All Lives Matter.

When you support All Lives Matter, you’re denying the Black Lives Matter movement. That’s what celebrities like Ashton Kutcher and Kate Beckinsale, and Seth Rogen are trying to get through to fans who can’t understand why the phrase is offensive. It boils down to a misunderstanding: when someone says “black lives matter,” they in no way are saying that “black lives matter more than any other lives.” The phrase is just pointing out that in the United States, the lives of black people are severely undervalued, especially when it comes to interactions with the police.

So, it’s quite clear that anyone still saying “all lives matter” isn’t getting the picture — or just don’t want to. Here’s how these celebrity activists are using Instagram to educate their fans about why they need to stop saying, and supporting the phrase. Take a look:

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton, 42, posted a heartfelt message to Instagram on June 2, explaining to his fans why saying All Lives Matter is “missing the point.” He explained that he was aiming to educate people, rather than “cancel” them for using the term. “When it comes to Black Lives Matter, I think what folks that are writing ‘All Lives Matter’ need to understand is that for some people black lives don’t matter at all.

So for us, black lives matter. So, while you may have the best intentions in saying, ‘All Lives Matter,’ remember: For some people, black lives don’t matter at all,” he said, holding back tears.The Ranch actor said that he and wife Mila Kunis, 36, also taught their children Wyatt Kutcher, 5, and Dimitri Kutcher, 3, about the importance of supporting Black Lives matter while reading bedtime stories.

Kate Beckinsale & Gloria Steinem

After an Instagram user previously criticized her for supporting Black Lives Matter, Kate, 46, responded by reposting a message from iconic feminist leader Gloria Steinem. The legendary activist wrote a message directly to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, calling for justice after the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor. “As you know, Breonna Taylor was an award-winning emergency medical technician and first responder in Louisville, who loved helping her patients and her community, and who made other people’s lives better,” Kate (and Gloria) wrote.

⠀

“She protected you and your city. Now it’s your responsibility to show her the same respect. With hope, Kate Beckinsale,” she ended the post. Breonna was shot eight times in her bed by the Louisville police, who entered her apartment in plainclothes with a no-knock warrant. They claimed they were looking for a drug trafficker who was already in custody. Kate included a link in her bio to a #JusticeForBre petition.

Seth Rogen

Seth, 38, was taking no guff from followers who tried to give him hell for continuously posting about Black Lives Matter. “If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me,” he posted on June 1. One fan commented, “#alllivesmatter People making this only about blacks. When its about all races of color. Why do all these brutality videos only show the end? They don’t show wtf these people where doing to get in trouble in the first place.”

Seth’s glorious, expletive-ridden response? “F**k off. You don’t deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my s**t.” He responded to many more #alllivesmatter comments in a similar manner.