Tia Mowry Reveals How Growing Up In Biracial Family Helped Her See ‘Privilege’ Very ‘Clearly’

Tia Mowry talked about growing up in a biracial family & the struggles her mother had to endure due to the color of her skin in a revealing new post.

Tia Mowry, 41, is one of the many celebrities who has shared personal stories about racial injustice after the passing of George Floyd. The celebrated actress shared a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, June 4, that spoke about what her mother Darlene Mowry had to deal with because she is black compared to her father Timothy Mowry, who is white. “It was very clear to me seeing the #privilege that my dad had as opposed to my #mother,” she began.

She then brought up situations that happened while she and her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housely, 41, were shining stars on their popular 90’s sitcom. “Some examples, during our #sistersister days when traveling for work we would often fly first class. There were several times my mother was asked if she was in the right seat,” she revealed. “Another incident that stood out for me was when we were buying our first home as a family. My mother walked in the house model with us asking for a brochure. A person had said the houses were sold out. My dad walked in and it was a different story.”

Tia transitioned back into the current events that have taken place in the wake of George’s passing. “This year has been a tough year,” she admitted. “Several tears have been shed. However, a friend told me these tears will not be wasted. The #love and #support around the world has kept me going. A #change is gonna come.”

Celebs like Tia have not only used their words but have taken action in many different ways. Star Wars actor John Boyega, 28, broke down in tears while giving an emotional speech about racial equality during a rally in London on Wednesday, June 3.

John was far from the only star who showed their support at a number of rallies that have taken place worldwide in recent days. Others who have marched include Ariana Grande, Halsey, Steph & Ayesha Curry and Kanye West just to name a few.