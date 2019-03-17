St. Patrick’s Day: Jamie Dornan, Niall Horan & More Hot Stars Who Hail From Ireland

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Celebrate with us by taking a look at some of the hottest stars who happen to be Irish!

It’s St. Patrick’s Day! Today, March 17, is all about celebrating Irish culture, so we decided there’s no better way to do that than to honor some of our favorite celebrities who hail from Ireland. (Well, besides wearing plenty of green, of course.) Let’s get to it, shall we?

One of our favorite Irishmen is Niall Horan! The former One Direction member grew up in Mullingar, and has always been proud of his roots. Unfortunately since becoming famous, Niall has spent less time in Ireland than he’d like to – and it’s proven to be a bit of a different experience. He opened up about fans swarming his family’s house when he’s around in a 2016 interview on The Graham Norton Show.

“I go home a couple times a year. My dad still lives in the same spot, so it gets kind of hectic around the house,” he said. “I remember Robbie Williams once said something to me. He was like ‘My mum closed the curtains in ’92 and never opened them again.’ I get it! Yeah, it’s good. I get to go home and see the lads and stuff like that. See the family. I like that side of it. I miss Ireland, obviously would like to go there a lot more.”

The “Slow Hands” crooner then went on to explain how locals have started treating him differently when he’s in town. “Sometimes if I’m walking home, right? I go home around Christmas and there’s no taxis and I start walking home. The police will drive past me, pick me up and bring me home,” he revealed, adding, “I remember when they used to do that for a different reason.”

But Niall isn’t the only Irish celeb we love! Jamie Dornan, Saoirse Ronan, and Colin Farrell also come from Ireland. Head up to the gallery above to see pics of more Irish celebrities! Happy St. Patrick’s Day!