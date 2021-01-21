Niall Horan Looks Incredibly Fit While Enjoying A Shirtless Workout At Home In LA — See Pics

Niall Horan was spotted working up a sweat in his home gym! The former One Direction member went shirtless as he showed off his buffed up body.

Niall Horan, 27, is in shape! The British star rocked just a blue pair of shorts, white Nike socks and Nike sneakers as he exercised in Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 21. Niall opted to go shirtless as she showed off his toned torso while standing atop a black exercise machine, holding a white shirt or towel in his right hand. He appeared to be in a garage-like area that was fairly empty, perfect for getting in at-home workout on a warm, sunny day.

The former One Direction member did, however, have one curious item in his garage: 14 boxes of Nude Beverages’ hard seltzer. The Instagram-worthy beverage hails from Vancouver, Canada and is loved by health nuts for being sugar-free, vegan, sweetener-free and carbohydrate-free. Niall looked like he had quite an array of the popular drink, which is offered in peach, lime, mango and raspberry lemon flavors. Of course, the cheeky name certainly fit with Niall’s shirtless workout!

Niall has been working on his fitness routine throughout quarantine, including when he was still in London, England! The signer was spotted out for a run on April 7 as he popped in a pair of headphones to perhaps listen to some music or a podcast. He later took to his Instagram story to share an update from the jog, writing Day 1 … AM. 5k run. (Timed),” along with a lengthy list of exercises including burpees, squats, star jumps, side raises, and press-ups. Impressive!

Just before quarantine began last Spring, Niall released new music — including his single “No Judgement” in early Feb. 2020. “[I was] coming up with ideas and stuff as I was away, like I always do. Kept the head down, and people were kind of like, ‘I respect you, man.’ Just being a normal person,” he said to Apple Music of the project. “Then I went back and I got bored and started writing straight away, and I felt like I wrote, like, five or six songs when I got back, and I was like, ‘Maybe I should do something with this, ’cause it feels normal.’ It feels natural. I’m not trying to write anything crazily in particular. Just, like, this is what I write, the way, the way I most naturally write,” he also said.