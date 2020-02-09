Saoirse Ronan Shows Off New Bangs & Stuns In Plunging Gown At The Oscars

Saoirse Ronan is no stranger to the Oscars and her look for the 2020 Oscars was absolutely stunning. The Oscar nominee dazzled in a beautiful plunging dress on the red carpet and showed off brand-new bangs!

Saoirse Ronan, 25, made a grand entrance on the Oscars red carpet in a truly gorgeous look. The Oscar nominee stepped out in a plunging Gucci gown that featured peplum detailing and a lavender skirt. The black cloth used to make this gown is actually made from the exact same black cloth that created her BAFTAs dress. Saoirse also wore Gucci clips in her hair and revealed brand-new bangs.

Saoirse is nominated for her fourth Oscar this year. She’s up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for playing Jo March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. Saoirse has previously been nominated for her performances in Lady Bird, Brooklyn, and Atonement. Saoirse’s co-star Florence Pugh is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. The movie earned a total of 6 Oscar nominations, including Best Motion Picture of the Year.

The actress has rocked a variety of looks over the course of this awards season. She was the epitome of glam in a sparkling silver gown by Hedi Slimane at the Golden Globes. Saoirse looked so pretty in a floral sheer Erdem gown at the Critics’ Choice Awards. At the 2020 BAFTAs, Saoirse wowed in a black satin dress by Chanel.

Saoirse may very well be back at the Oscars next year. She’s reuniting with Timothée Chalamet in Wes Anderson’s movie The French Dispatch. This will mark their third movie together after Lady Bird and Little Women. She’s also starring alongside Kate Winslet in the drama Ammonite. Both films are set to be released in 2020.